Here's What Computacenter plc's (LON:CCC) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll evaluate Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Computacenter:

0.22 = UK£147m ÷ (UK£1.9b - UK£1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Computacenter has an ROCE of 22%.

Check out our latest analysis for Computacenter

Does Computacenter Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Computacenter's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the IT industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Computacenter's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can see in the image below how Computacenter's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

LSE:CCC Past Revenue and Net Income April 7th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Computacenter.

How Computacenter's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Computacenter has current liabilities of UK£1.3b and total assets of UK£1.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 66% of its total assets. While a high level of current liabilities boosts its ROCE, Computacenter's returns are still very good.

What We Can Learn From Computacenter's ROCE

In my book, this business could be worthy of further research. Computacenter shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.