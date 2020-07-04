Here's What Comvita Limited's (NZSE:CVT) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

The big shareholder groups in Comvita Limited (NZSE:CVT) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Comvita is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of NZ$204m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Comvita.

View our latest analysis for Comvita

NZSE:CVT Ownership Breakdown July 4th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Comvita?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Comvita already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Comvita's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NZSE:CVT Earnings and Revenue Growth July 4th 2020 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Comvita. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Wang Li with 12% of shares outstanding. With 6.6% and 6.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, China Resources Company Limited and Milford Asset Management Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no one share holder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.