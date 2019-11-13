Here's What Control Print Limited's (NSE:CONTROLPR) P/E Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Control Print Limited's (NSE:CONTROLPR) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Control Print has a P/E ratio of 14.78, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹14.78 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for Control Print

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Control Print:

P/E of 14.78 = ₹266.90 ÷ ₹18.05 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Control Print Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.4) for companies in the electronic industry is roughly the same as Control Print's P/E.

NSEI:CONTROLPR Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 13th 2019 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that Control Print shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Control Print shrunk earnings per share by 5.0% last year. But EPS is up 6.5% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Control Print's Balance Sheet

Control Print has net cash of ₹486m. This is fairly high at 11% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Control Print's P/E Ratio

Control Print has a P/E of 14.8. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.2. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.