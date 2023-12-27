Here's what your Corpus Christi utility bill will look like in the New Year

Corpus Christi residents in the New Year will see a charge lifted from their utilities bills – for many, a decrease of about $5.

A street maintenance fee first instituted in 2014 expires Sunday. The change anticipated by city officials to be first reflected on residents’ February bills.

The fee assessed on utilities bills was based on a formula that relied on several elements, including a property’s land use and expected traffic generation.

Many residents had paid the flat fee, which amounted to about $5.38 per month.

Revenue collected through the fee was dedicated to the street preventative maintenance program, according to city officials.

The ordinance had included a 10-year sunset clause. The current council opted several months ago not to renew it.

While increases in solid waste fees and storm water fees were instituted in October, here are some of the rates and fee changes upcoming for Corpus Christi in the New Year.

Water and wastewater

The cost structure for water services takes into account a number of factors – for example, meter size plays a role – but rates will not increase for many Corpus Christi residents who are considered typical customers.

More specifically, residential rates inside city limits will not increase for the first 6,000 gallons of water consumed per month, according to city documents.

There will also not be hikes in wastewater rates for most residential customers in Corpus Christi. Typical residential customers are defined by city officials as those who use 5,000 gallons of wastewater per month, based on winter quarter averages.

However, many commercial businesses operating within the city will have increased water rates, if customers use more than 6,000 gallons of water each month. Many will also have higher wastewater rates, a pamphlet sent to utilities customers shows.

The rates for residential and commercial customers go into effect Monday.

