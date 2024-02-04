Here's how to comment on Corpus Christi's federal permit request for a desalination site.

A federal permit that would facilitate desalination plant development at the city of Corpus Christi’s Inner Harbor site remains open for public comment.

The permit application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers includes a detailed technical description of the project, as well as a 17-page packet showing schematics of the proposed site layout.

Planned for construction off the ship channel and adjacent to the Hillcrest neighborhood, the proposed seawater desalination plant would produce as much as 30 million gallons of water per day.

Dozens of residents came to a City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23, to speak on the proposed Inner Harbor desalination plant. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently accepting formal public comment on a requested federal permit that would facilitate development.

Whether a permit is issued is partially contingent on a lengthy list of considerations, including economics, aesthetics, environmental concerns, water supply, energy needs and “in general, the needs and welfare of the people,” according to documents.

The comment period for the federal permit closes Feb. 16.

Comments must reference the project’s file number, SWG-2014-00850.

Comments may be submitted by email at swg_public_notice@usace.army.mil or by postal service at:

Corpus Christi Field Office

Regulatory Division, CESWG-RD-R

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Galveston District

5151 Flynn Parkway, Suite 306

Corpus Christi, Texas 78411-4318

Shown is a graphic included in the city of Corpus Christi's permit application for a proposed desalination plant at its Inner Harbor site.

