Here's how you could make Edison look more attractive

EDISON - To help beautify the township, one council member would like to see an "adopt-a-spot" program implemented in Edison, similar to one in neighboring South Plainfield.

Councilman John Poyner wants to start a resident, small business or community group program to increase community engagement to make the township look more attractive.

"Many people are familiar with the state-run Adopt-a-Highway program for road adoption allowing individuals and entities to sponsor cleanups and beautification initiatives. Numerous municipalities offer similar programs at the local level. One need not look further than neighboring South Plainfield for an example of an accomplished program," Poyner said.

According to the South Plainfield website, last year The First Baptist Church of South Plainfield's pastor and congregants maintained the entire length of Church Street as well as the section of Hamilton Boulevard between the church and the Bound Brook, while the Jones family picked up litter at Putnam Park and the Walezak family looked after Cotton Street Park.

In addition, last year the Keystone Day Habilitation Program was expected to sign its adopt-a-spot agreement again for their clients to clear litter from Front Street.

Meanwhile McCrisken-Gustafson Funeral Home sponsors litter control and the landscape maintenance of Monument Park.

"The South Plainfield Clean Communities Association admires these citizens and organizations that are contributing their time and effort to keep South Plainfield a decent place to live and work," the borough's website states.

Poyner would like to see Edison develop and deploy a similar program in the near future. He said residents already can participate in Clean Communities Programs to organize cleanups, but those are more stand-alone events, rather than annual sponsorships.

During Wednesday's Township Council meeting he asked the administration to develop a formal application process for an adopt-a-spot type program if one doesn't already exist.

If one already exists he asked for increased promotion for more awareness.

And if the township's ordinance need to be modified for this program, the council should be notified so the changes can be made.

He said that this year's Clean Communities Program offers equipment such as gloves, trash grabbers and bags as well as financial compensation based on the amount of trash collected. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to contact the township's Department of Health or the Edison Environmental Commission.

"Increasing engagement toward beautifying our township offers numerous benefits to our community and I look forward to expanding on these efforts," Poyner said.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Edison looks to adopt-a-spot program to keep town clean