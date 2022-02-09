Here's what could happen as Knox County school board votes on masks and student equity

Knox County Board of Education members will vote Wednesday on two of the most significant issues facing the school district: COVID-19 masks and student equity, including racial disparities.

The votes come after a nearly five-hour work session Monday filled with heated discussion among members and impassioned comments from community members.

Now, school board members will decide how to move forward on resolutions about both longstanding issues.

They'll vote to direct the Knox County Law Director's office in a legal response after families who are suing over a lack of COVID-19 safety protocols say the district isn't properly enforcing a judge's mask rule. The parents who sued Knox County Schools asked a federal judge Friday to step in.

And they'll vote on whether to move forward with a proposed equity policy for the district, which empowers the district to provide fair opportunities for all Knox County Schools students.

Who's making the decisions in the mask lawsuit?

While the Knox County Board of Education is one of the defendants in the mask lawsuit, the Knox County Law Director is in charge of all legal issues, according to board policy and the Knox County charter.

Because of this setup, some board members said they believe community members misunderstand who is making the decisions that come up in court filings.

"Yes, we are the defendants, but we have very little say in how we are defended," Knox County School Board Chair Kristi Kristy said. "(The public) thinks we are directing the law department to do this, and that is simply not the case."

The Knox County Board of Education can meet with the Knox County Law Director's team to discuss litigation in closed meetings, but the board can't discuss how to proceed unless they do so in an open session.

Board members are informed about how the law department proceeds in the litigation, but the board can't request the department take specific action without voting in a public meeting.

"Until you make a decision officially in public, it's hard for us to know which direction you want to go," Gary Dupler, the deputy law director, said at a meeting.

The lawsuit started after the board declined to impose a mask mandate as cases skyrocketed when the fall semester began. How the law department proceeds could change depending on how the board votes Wednesday.

Responding to mask litigation

The school board could bring several motions forward after the families asked a judge for broader monitoring of the court-ordered mask rule after submitting evidence that the district wasn't consistently complying. They asked for a neutral monitor to go into schools and enforce the mask mandate.

Some of those options were discussed briefly during Monday's meeting.

Patti Bounds plans to bring a motion forward to "reiterate that Knox County Schools is substantially complying with the mask mandate" and said there's no need to go along with any of the requests from the families and their lawyers.

"I think enough is enough," Bounds said. "When I read these recent demands, I think they go above and beyond the mask mandate."

Bounds expressed her concerns over the request to send a monitor into schools.

"I think it sends a very bad message to our students and our parents and our teachers that we are sending people into spy and monitor on them, and I think it's totally unacceptable," Bounds said.

Kristy might bring a request the law department pursue a blanket exemption for the more than 3,300 students who receive speech services but don't have mask exemptions.

"Speech impairments are recognized under the (Americans with Disabilities Act), and I think we need to offer these students exemptions," Kristy said.

"I feel like we're discriminating against these students by not giving them mask exemptions."

Virginia Babb hinted she might motion to ask the lawyers to enter into mediation discussions with the families to bring some sort of end to the mask mandate.

"One thing I would love is to have initiated talks and mediation with the plaintiffs to see if there's any kind of end game," Babb said.

Betsy Henderson agreed, bringing up several states, such as California and Delaware, that have dropped indoor mask mandates, although she didn't mention that California is dropping its mask mandates only for vaccinated individuals and Delaware is keeping its school mask mandate in place.

"I think it's ridiculous that the attorneys at the law department have not reached out and sat down with the plaintiffs," Henderson said.

Approving the equity policy

On a totally separate issue, the school board will vote whether to approve the district's new equity policy. Stakeholders and community members say the policy validates years of work by the Knox County Schools Alliance for Educational Equity.

The plan was reviewed by the board during a policy review meeting on Jan. 19. It was written in collaboration by some board members and school administrators.

The policy empowers the district to provide equitable opportunities for all students and improve Knox County Schools by working on seven challenges the district faces:

Decreasing chronic absenteeism Reducing disproportionate suspension and expulsion rates Increasing students' early post-secondary opportunities Providing equitable access to effective teachers Recruiting and retaining a diverse teaching force Embedding cultural awareness in school practices Partnering with community allies

Several school board members want to review the policy again and were surprised to see it on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting. Some school board members were concerned about the definition of equity, others want to push back the discussion until a new superintendent is finalized and some were concerned that the language in the policy was rushed.

But community leaders say delaying the policy shows a lack of support from the board in addressing equity.

"I want to tell you that we've kicked this can down the road for too long, and if you need to study to make a wise, intentional decision, I hope you do so," Phyllis Nichols, the president and chief executive officer of the Knoxville Area Urban League, said during public forum on Monday.

Nichols is a member of the KCS Alliance for Educational Equity steering committee and has studied equity and education in Knox County for most of her career.

"I urge you to do what's right now to adopt the equity policy for the students in Knox County," Nichols said.

Superintendent search moves ahead

The Tennessee School Boards Association will announce the finalists for the superintendent search on Wednesday.

The board could have up to five finalists to interview. The candidates will travel to Knox County on Feb. 17-18 for interviews with the board and one-on-one meetings with community members and business leaders. They will also participate in a community forum.

The board intends to vote on the candidate on Feb. 22 and extend a contract shortly after on March 9.

If the chosen candidate accepts the position, they'll start on July 1.

