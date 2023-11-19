Here's what could slow you down around Bucks County before crews wrap for holiday

Drivers are reminded to buckle their seatbelts when traveling as PennDOT announced earlier this month the start of enhanced click-it-or-ticket enforcement through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Pennsylvania law requires anyone younger than 18 to buckle up when riding in a vehicle, as well as drivers and front-seat passengers. Children under the age of two must be secured in a rear-facing car seat, and children under the age of four must be restrained in an approved child safety seat. Children must ride in a booster seat until their eighth birthday.

The Pennsylvania State Police is also operating "Operation Safe Holiday" through New Years Eve.

Law enforcement will conduct sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols, and regular traffic safety patrols to crack down on drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Will road work continue on Thanksgiving?

The Thanksgiving holiday will see most road projects around Bucks County wrapping up at noon on Wednesday, and most resuming after the holiday weekend.

The bridge work that made Rockhill Drive a one-lane road overnight in Bensalem continues for most of the week, as does a lane closure on Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike) in Hilltown.

All projects are scheduled weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Drivers should leave more time for travel in the areas below.

Where will work start this week in Bucks County?

Both directions of Rockhill Drive, between Old Lincoln Highway and Neshaminy Boulevard, in Bensalem, will be reduced to a single-lane pattern Sunday through Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for a bridge demolition.

A lane closure is scheduled Monday through Wednesday on Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike), between Township Line Road and Unionville Pike, in Hilltown, in Bucks County, and Hatfield, Montgomery County, starting Monday. Crews will wrap up early at noon on Wednesday, then resume work on Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

Susquehanna Road, between Colonial Avenue and Easton Road, in Abington, will also have daily lane closures Monday through Wednesday. Crews will still wrap up early at noon on Wednesday, but that appears to be the scheduled end for this section of the project the stormwater project.

What road projects are continuing this week in Bucks County?

Weekday closures from milling and paving work continue on Creamery Road in Tinicum, from the Route 611 overpass to Upper Tinicum Church Road, thorugh late November.

Utility work will bring a weekday lane closure on eastbound Route 132 (Street Road), between Lowell and Walter roads. The Warminster Township Municipal Authority work continues through Dec. 29.

Crews continue a two-year project installing roundabouts where Easton Road intersects with New Britain/Sauerman roads, near Triangle Park, in Doylestown Township. Work lasts from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays until the project's expected completion in April 2026.

Lane closures continue on state Route 611 (Easton Road), between Quarry and Spruce Hill roads, in Bedminster for PECO Energy utility construction work through Dec. 29.

PECO crews are also continuing pole replacement work through Dec. 29 on County Line Road, in Horsham, between Park Road and Chestnut Lane.

