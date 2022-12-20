Here's what could stop Kroger's takeover of Albertson's

Antitrust experts and analysts say Kroger's proposed $25 billion acquisition of rival Albertsons may wind up getting decided in court as regulators and government officials indicate closer scrutiny of the deal.

The Federal Trade Commission, which has regulatory authority to block mergers it deems anti-competitive, requested additional information from Kroger regarding the deal, disclosed on Dec. 6. The move delays the time when regulators must decide to approve or fight the deal.

Kroger said in a statement the request by the FTC was "expected" and vowed to work with authorities to resolve all questions about the proposed deal.

In October, Kroger announced the deal that would transform it from a retailer with 2,800 stores and 420,000 workers into a company with more than 4,500 stores and upwards of 700,000 employees.

Kroger and Albertsons said then that they expected the deal would close in early 2024.

Christine Bartholomew, a law professor at the University at Buffalo, said the FTC's move signals regulators might be concerned about the antitrust implications of the deal.

"It's a little like when you go to the doctor to look at a spot on your leg − you really don't want the doctor to think the spot is interesting," Bartholomew said.

Officials with the FTC declined to comment.

Concern Kroger takeover of Albertsons could hurt competition and consumers

Meanwhile, half a dozen state attorneys general have expressed concern the takeover could harm competition and consumers.

So far, the attorneys general have sued in state and federal courts to stop an investor payout that’s part of the transaction. But state officials could ultimately sue to block merger, Bartholomew said.

Michael Montani, an analyst with investment research firm Evercore ISI, predicted the merger would ultimately happen – after a court battle. He estimated there was an 80% chance the deal would happen but it would likely include a legal challenge.

"It's going to be more like a two-year process than a one-year approval," Montani said.

A top regulator was already worried about supermarket deals

There are other signs the deal might get further scrutiny.

In this file photo taken on April 21, 2021, FTC Commissioner Lina M. Khan testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

One of America's top regulators has criticized past supermarket mergers. Before being tapped as FTC chair, Lina Khan authored an academic report that labeled the 2015 Albertsons takeover of Safeway “a spectacular failure” from an antitrust perspective.

In a 2017 paper, Khan noted many of the nearly 150 stores sold to mollify regulators were reacquired after the independent buyer filed for bankruptcy. As part of the $9 billion deal, Albertsons sold the stores to a smaller grocery chain, Haggen, which previously had less than 20 stores.

The combined new Kroger is expected to divest 100 to 375 stores to mollify the antitrust concerns of regulators, in a move similar to that criticized in Khan's paper. The divested stores would be spun out into a separate company that would be owned by current Albertsons' investors.

From the beginning, analysts and other antitrust experts expressed concern the deal would be challenged by regulators.

Rupesh Parikh, an analyst with investment research firm Oppenheimer, wrote in an October note to investors the merger was “quite compelling” financially for Kroger, but uncertainty about the deal was keeping Kroger stock in check.

“We continue to view regulatory approval as a potential roadblock for a Kroger-Albertsons merger,” Parikh wrote.

Food inflation brings closer scrutiny

Besides regulators, lawmakers have been skeptical.

Last month at a U.S. Senate hearing, lawmakers peppered both Kroger and Albertsons executives with questions and expressed concern about the deal. Both Democratic and Republican senators expressed concern for consumers after more than a year of food inflation.

"Fewer local options mean less competition to keep prices low," said Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California.

But the CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons insisted at the hearing there will still be competition, and said a merger will help them counter growing rivals like Walmart, Costco and Amazon.

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the days of shoppers buying all their groceries at one store once a week are gone. Shoppers often get their groceries at five or six different locations, he said.

"I just don't see less competition going forward," McMullen said. "It's easy for customers to take a left turn or a right turn."

While the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights doesn't directly review mergers, it does have oversight of the FTC, antitrust enforcement and competition policy.

Kroger CEO William Rodney McMullen speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights hearing on the proposed Kroger-Albertsons grocery store merger, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

During the same hearing, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, took issue with McMullen in the wake of the company's settlement with two Arkansas employees who had been fired for refusing to wear a uniform with a rainbow patch they thought showed support for the LGBTQ community against their religious beliefs.

"I've cautioned them for years that if they silence conservatives and center-right voters … if they discriminate against them in their company, they probably shouldn't come and ask Republican senators to carry the water for them whenever our Democratic friends want to regulate them or block their mergers," Cotton said.

