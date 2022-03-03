Here's which countries have nuclear weapons — and how many each has

In this photo taken from undated footage distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, an intercontinental ballistic missile lifts off from a truck-mounted launcher somewhere in Russia. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Only nine countries control the world's roughly 12,700 nuclear warheads, according to The Federation of American Scientists (FAS)

As of 2022, FAS says Russia has the highest nuclear warhead inventories: 5,977.

After invading Ukraine, Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces to be on high alert, prompting concern from world leaders.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there has been an increased concern about the risk of a nuclear war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country's nuclear forces to an increased state of readiness just a few days after invading Ukraine and threatened Western countries with "consequences greater than any you have faced in history" if they become involved.

While President Joe Biden has said Americans shouldn't be concerned about nuclear war, Pentagon officials have reportedly sought to establish a backchannel to Russian military chiefs to prevent the invasion from escalating to a nuclear conflict.

Executive director of the Arms Control Association Daryl Kimball recently told The Associated Press that "the United States, President Biden, and NATO must act with extreme restraint."

"This is a very dangerous moment in this crisis, and we need to urge our leaders to walk back from the nuclear brink," Kimball said.

Nine countries, including the US, have stockpiled nuclear weapons for decades, but the number of inventory has been slowly decreasing worldwide, according to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), a Washington, DC-based global policy think tank.

A few years after the US dropped atomic bombs on Japan during World War II — the only time nuclear weapons have been used in combat — Russia began developing its own nuclear capabilities. The United Kingdom, France, and China followed soon thereafter, according to FAS.

By the 1960s, it was becoming apparent for world leaders, and the public at large, that a future in which dozens of countries build and test nuclear weapons would not be safe for the world. This led to the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty of 1968, which was designed to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and nuclear technology. A handful of countries, including Israel and North Korea, have not signed on to the agreement, according to FAS.

The treaty, however, has been largely successful. But the potential use of nuclear weapons between hostile nations continues to threaten international peace.

Russia: 5,977

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Andrei Gorshkov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The former Soviet Union began work on its nuclear weapons program in the 1940s after hearing reports of the US Manhattan Project, according to a report from the Federation of American Scientists.

After the Soviet-US arms race during the Cold War, nuclear weapons stored in former Soviet states were returned to Russia, where many were dismantled. But Russia still maintained a vast stockpile of weapons.

According to FAS and the BBC, Russia is increasing its warhead stockpile with an estimated 5977 warheads — which includes retired warheads.

"President Putin has raised the stakes. He's started to insinuate nuclear weapons at a global level. This means the sort of equipment [like] an intercontinental ballistic missile -- that means it reaches from Russia to the US and obviously into Europe," UK Defense expert General Sir Richard Barrons told Sky News in an interview in March 2022.

Barrons continued: "The warhead at the front of it has a yield of between 300 and 800 kilotonnes [of TNT equivalent]. Three hundred kilotonnes is enough to destroy Washington or London or Paris. We should understand that the stakes for Ukraine have now become global," the outlet reported.

United States: 5,428

U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions after delivering remarks about Russia's “unprovoked and unjustified" military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The US ushered in the nuclear era under President Franklin Roosevelt in 1942 when the military launched the Manhattan Project, which led to the world's first nuclear bomb detonation, according to FAS.

During World War II, the US forever changed the way the world would look at nuclear technology after dropping bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, instantly killing tens of thousands of civilians.

The US is a member of the NPT but has refused to sign on to a no-first-use policy.

The US is right behind Russia with 5,428 warheads in its inventory, but according to FAS, the US has more deployed warheads which includes "those on ballistic missiles, at bomber bases, and, in the case of the U.S, non-strategic bombs in Europe."

The US plans to spend an estimated budget of $634 billion between the fiscal years of 2021- 2030, per the Arms Control Association.

China: 350

Fu Cong, the director general of the Foreign Ministry's arms control department, attends a press conference on nuclear arms control in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

China's first nuclear weapons test took place in 1964. Like India, Beijing maintains a no-use-first nuclear policy, which is generally a commitment to not use nuclear weapons unless first attacked by an enemy using them, but some in the international community are skeptical of its intentions.

Beijing keeps its nuclear weapons count secret, so it's impossible to determine exactly how many the country has, according to FAS. While the East Asian superpower is a member of the NPT, its increasingly ambitious military ventures have been a cause of concern for some countries.

China has been expanding and working "to modernize, diversify and expand its nuclear forces," according to The Pentagon.

"What they are trying to do is build enough missiles on enough platforms that the Chinese can be absolutely confident that they can get missiles past US defenses and strike US territory in the event of nuclear war," Timothy Heath, a defense expert, told Insider's Benjamin Brimelow. "The Chinese hope to make it impossible for the US to be confident it can carry out a preemptive strike that annihilates China's nuclear capabilities."

The FSA reports that China has an estimated 350 warheads under its belt, but per CNBC, officials say it could increase to 1,000 by 2030.

As Insider reported, China has yet to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

France: 290

Jean-Yves Le Drian, foreign minister of France, speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council during the 76th Session of the U.N. John Minchillo-Pool/Getty Images

France began developing nuclear weapons during the Cold War when President Charles de Gaulle believed it needed defense capabilities independent of the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization alliance.

De Gaulle feared that neither would come to France's defense in the event of an attack by the Soviet Union or some other enemy.

France now possesses the fourth largest nuclear weapons stockpile in the world, according to FAS. It is a member of the NPT.

During an interview with French media and in response to Putin's call to put nuclear forces on high alert, France foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian responded saying: "I think that Vladimir Putin must also understand that the Atlantic alliance is a nuclear alliance. That is all I will say about this," Fox News reported.

United Kingdom: 225

Rob Green, the former UK naval commander. Bebeto Matthews/AP

The UK also argues that it needs nuclear weapons largely for defense purposes.

Its nuclear weapons deterrent is called Trident and consists of four Vanguard-class submarines that can carry up to 16 Trident II D5 ballistic missiles, each armed with up to eight nuclear warheads, The Telegraph reported.

From 2010 to 2015, the UK cut the number of its operational warheads by 40, to 120. Previously, it said it will work on nuclear reduction while maintaining its advocacy for minimum nuclear force — just the right amount of force to inflict devastation and achieve combat goals.

However, according to the Arms Control Association, in 2021 the UK announced that they were increasing their warhead stockpile by more than 40% as a security precaution.

"Some states are now significantly increasing and diversifying their nuclear arsenals," officials said, Reuters reported. "The increase in global competition challenges to the international order, and proliferation of potentially disruptive technologies all pose a threat to strategic stability."

Pakistan: 165

A Pakistani-made Shaheen-III missile, that is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, is carried on a trailer during a military parade in connection with Pakistan National Day celebrations, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, March 25, 2021. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

The 1971 Indo-Pakistani War and the threat of India's burgeoning nuclear weapons capabilities prompted Pakistan to start a nuclear program of its own.

In 2014, Pakistan began developing tactical nuclear weapons, which are smaller warheads built for use on battlefields rather than against cities or infrastructure. These weapons are small enough to launch from warships or submarines, which makes them easier to use on short notice than traditional nuclear weapons.

Pakistan also reportedly is close to having nuclear triad capabilities, which means the ability to launch nuclear missiles from the land, air, and sea.

India: 160

India successfully test-fired for a second time a nuclear-capable missile in 2013. Reuters

India has a hostile relationship with its neighbor, Pakistan. That tension is compounded by the fact that both countries possess nuclear weapons. For nearly two decades, however, the two nations have avoided any escalating nuclear conflict.

In 2003, India, which is not a party to the NPT, declared a no-use-first policy, meaning it vowed to never use nuclear weapons in combat unless first attacked by another country with nuclear weapons. China maintains a similar policy.

India first began developing nuclear weapons in an attempt to counter Chinese aggression in the 1960s. It has since tested multiple nuclear devices, which caused the US to impose, then later lift, various sanctions.

India tested a ballistic missile in 2021, which had a strike range of more than 3,000 miles, Reuters reported.

Israel: 90

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Oct. 5, 2021. Ronen Zvulun/Pool via AP, File

Israel's government will neither officially confirm nor deny it has nuclear weapons. But in 1986, Mordechai Vanunu, a former nuclear technician, and whistleblower, revealed the existence of Israel's program.

Yet, Western allies, like the US and the UK, have reportedly supported Israel's policy of keeping its program "secret."

The Guardian reported that in 2009 when a reporter asked US President Barack Obama whether he knew of any country in the Middle East with nuclear weapons, "he dodged the trapdoor by saying only that he did not wish to 'speculate.'"

According to Axios, other presidents including former President Donald Trump also refused to disclose information about the country's nuclear arsenal.

The Associated Press in February 2021 reported, citing satellite photos, that a secret nuclear facility in Isreal underwent its largest construction project in decades near the city of Dimona.

North Korea: 20

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Jan. 19, 2022. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

For years, the US tried to negotiate with North Korea to curb its nuclear weapons program. The Agreed Framework, signed in 1994 under President Bill Clinton, ultimately failed.

In 2003, Pyongyang officially withdrew from the NPT. Three years later, the country conducted its first nuclear test. North Korea has since continued building weapons, despite efforts by Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden to curb their development.

Today, North Korea most likely has up to 20 nuclear warheads, though that number is an estimate, according to FAS. But experts also believe the country is quickly expanding its arsenal.

According to the BBC, North Korea revealed a submarine-launched ballistic missile in January 2021 right before President Biden took office.

Officials in South Korea said that North Korea launched a ballistic missile test in February 2022, CNN reported, a move that they called "undesirable" amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

