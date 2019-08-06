Here's What CR Capital Real Estate AG's (ETR:CRZK) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use CR Capital Real Estate AG's (ETR:CRZK) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. CR Capital Real Estate has a P/E ratio of 10.5, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.5%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for CR Capital Real Estate:

P/E of 10.5 = €43.6 ÷ €4.15 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does CR Capital Real Estate's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see CR Capital Real Estate has a lower P/E than the average (12.9) in the real estate industry classification.

CR Capital Real Estate's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with CR Capital Real Estate, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, CR Capital Real Estate grew EPS by a whopping 32% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 153% annually, over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does CR Capital Real Estate's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

CR Capital Real Estate has net cash of €2.0m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On CR Capital Real Estate's P/E Ratio

CR Capital Real Estate's P/E is 10.5 which is below average (19.3) in the DE market. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one I would have expected a higher P/E ratio. So this stock may well be worth further research.