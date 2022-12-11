Here's What We Like About Crescent Point Energy's (TSE:CPG) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Crescent Point Energy's shares on or after the 14th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.08 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.35 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Crescent Point Energy stock has a trailing yield of around 4.0% on the current share price of CA$8.91. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Crescent Point Energy's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Crescent Point Energy can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Crescent Point Energy is paying out just 6.0% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 11% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Crescent Point Energy has grown its earnings rapidly, up 36% a year for the past five years. Crescent Point Energy earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Crescent Point Energy's dividend payments per share have declined at 19% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Crescent Point Energy is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Is Crescent Point Energy worth buying for its dividend? Crescent Point Energy has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Crescent Point Energy (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

