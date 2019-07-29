Here's What Crosswood SA's (EPA:CROS) P/E Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Crosswood SA's (EPA:CROS), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Crosswood has a P/E ratio of 17.22, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €17.22 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Crosswood:

P/E of 17.22 = €4.26 ÷ €0.25 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Crosswood Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Crosswood has a higher P/E than the average company (11.6) in the real estate industry.

ENXTPA:CROS Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 29th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Crosswood shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Crosswood's earnings per share fell by 29% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 19% per year over the last five years. And EPS is down 17% a year, over the last 3 years. This might lead to low expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Crosswood's Balance Sheet

Crosswood's net debt is 21% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Crosswood's P/E Ratio

Crosswood trades on a P/E ratio of 17.2, which is fairly close to the FR market average of 17.5. When you consider the lack of EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market is optimistic about the future for the business.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.