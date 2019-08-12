Here's What CSC Financial Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:6066) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use CSC Financial Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:6066) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is CSC Financial's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 10.05. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 9.9%.

How Do You Calculate CSC Financial's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for CSC Financial:

P/E of 10.05 = CN¥4.5 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.45 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does CSC Financial's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that CSC Financial has a lower P/E than the average (13.3) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.

CSC Financial's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

CSC Financial saw earnings per share decrease by 11% last year. But EPS is up 8.9% over the last 5 years. And EPS is down 26% a year, over the last 3 years. This might lead to low expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting CSC Financial's P/E?

With net cash of CN¥41b, CSC Financial has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 36% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On CSC Financial's P/E Ratio

CSC Financial's P/E is 10.1 which is about average (10) in the HK market. While the absence of growth in the last year is probably causing a degree of pessimism, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company to weather a storm; so it isn't very surprising to see that it has a P/E ratio close to the market average.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.