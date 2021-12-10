Here's the data we have so far on the Omicron variant versus our vaccines — what scientists have found, and what remains unanswered

Andrew Dunn,Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
·7 min read
a man holds up three fingers, and his filled out CDC vaccine card, after getting a booster shot.
Dr. Richard Schwartz celebrates after receiving his COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster on October 6, 2021.Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Lab studies found antibodies from vaccines bind less well to Omicron compared to previous variants.

  • These studies are done using blood samples, and some are estimates using similar viruses, not Omicron.

  • Most experts predict vaccines, particularly after boosters, will still offer protection against severe COVID-19.

The scientific community is scrambling to understand the Omicron variant, and we've gotten the first looks at how much protection COVID-19 vaccines might provide against it.

As of Friday afternoon, at least four research groups worldwide had shared results from laboratory studies, pitting Omicron (or a similar "pseudovirus") against blood samples from people with a range of vaccination statuses.

These early results are still preliminary, and are tricky to draw firm conclusions from. They are small samples, and the studies are ongoing, so the exact figures will likely change as more data comes in. Since they are done in a lab, they are not reflective of real-life settings. Finally, none of these findings were published in medical journals or formally reviewed by experts.

However, they are a start for experts to begin building a picture of what kind of threat Omicron could pose, providing findings that are both reassuring and concerning. Omicron has 32 mutations in the part of the virus that existing vaccines target.

Above all, researchers are trying to establish to what extent Omicron evades our vaccines. An elephant in the room, even with these studies in hand, is we still don't know how harmful Omicron is compared with Delta — a highly infectious strain itself, which is still dominant worldwide.

Here's what each of these four laboratory studies has shown:

1. Pfizer-BioNTech's study found a booster shot could restore protection to original levels

Ugur Sahin BioNTech
Ugur Sahin, the CEO of BioNTech, in November 2019.Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images

What the study entailed:

  • Scientists analyzed 19 or 20 blood samples from people who got two or three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

  • They tested at peak immunity — three weeks after the second shot or one month after the booster.

  • Researchers used a pseudovirus, a quicker but less reliable method than working with live virus.

  • They were comparing how the vaccines worked against Omicron to the "ancestral" coronavirus strain — in other words, the first version of the virus detected in 2019.

What they found:

  • For those who received two doses of the vaccine, neutralizing antibody levels fell 25-fold, or by 96%

  • Double-vaccinated still had some level of neutralizing activity against Omicron. Protection was partially — not completely — evaded.

  • Double-vaccinated still benefit from T cells, a second line of protection in the immune system.

  • Two doses could still protect against severe disease, despite low antibody levels.

  • Triple vaccinated — i.e., those who'd received booster shots — had far higher antibody levels against Omicron.

  • Researchers said the booster restored antibody levels to same titers seen after two doses against the original strain.

Takeaways:

Executives at Pfizer and BioNTech have said this study shows boosters are an essential part of a person's vaccine series to protect against Omicron.

Like the other three lab studies, Pfizer-BioNTech mainly focused on antibodies — the best lab proxy we have for vaccine effectiveness — but scientists can't agree on exactly what they mean for the level of protection against Omicron.

Antibodies are just one aspect of the immune response. Antibodies stop the virus from infecting the cells. Once in the body, however, other immune components (T cells and memory B cells from vaccines or previous infections) stop us from getting sick or dying.

The fact that scientists used a pseudovirus is an important caveat — it is not the same as Omicron.

South African study found 40-fold plummet in antibodies

What the study entailed:

  • Scientists tested 14 blood samples from 12 people with a live virus sample.

  • All 12 people had received two doses of Pfizer's vaccine.

  • Six of the 12 people had previously been infected with COVID-19.

What they found:

  • Omicron reduced antibody levels by 40-fold compared to original strain.

  • Previously infected had higher antibody levels against Omicron than those just vaccinated.

Takeaways:

Again, this study looked at antibodies as a proxy for immune response. We do not know how T cells and B cells would be impacted.

A caveat here is that the researchers didn't analyze blood samples from boosted people. They also looked at a small number of blood samples, so the severity in reduction of antibodies is likely to change with more data.

Swedish study has few specifics but shows modest antibody drop

Blood sample
A scientist drips blood into a test tube. Grail, which is being acquired by genetic sequencing giant Illumina, plans to launch a blood-based cancer screening test in the US in 2021.Serhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

What the study entailed:

  • Karolinska Institutet studied 34 blood samples, half from random blood donors and half from previously infected healthcare workers.

What they found:

  • Not as dramatic of a decline as the South African study: antibody levels dropped by about 5- to 7-fold

Takeaways:

As with the other studies, this study looked at antibodies, it does not account for the entire immune response that would take place inside the body.

Some other caveats: It's unclear if all the blood samples were from vaccinated people, and there were no details provided on how long ago they were vaccinated or if they were boosted. The fact that scientists used a pseudovirus is also important — it is not the same as Omicron.

University Hospital Frankfurt finds sizable antibody drops in range of vaccine recipients

What the study entailed:

  • Researchers tested blood samples from 117 people with range of vaccination statuses.

  • The samples represented a wide range of people, aged 20 to 93, and anywhere from two weeks after vaccination to seven months out.

  • They used live virus of Omicron compared it to Delta responses

What they found:

  • Sizable antibody reductions ranging from 11-fold to 37-fold drops for people who got Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccines, including boosters.

  • They still saw detectable neutralization levels among triple vaccinated — i.e., those who had received a booster.

Takeaways:

The same caveat applies here as with all the other studies: they were measuring antibodies as a proxy for immune response. We do not know how T cells and B cells would be impacted.

While the study covered more than 100 blood samples, they made up a wide range of vaccination statuses and ages. Once the groups were broken down by vaccination status — such as triple-vacccinated with two doses of Moderna and a Pfizer booster — they were much smaller in size, meaning the results could change as more data comes in.

A highlight of this study is that it's the first data we've seen on the AstraZeneca and Moderna shots.

8 key questions that remain unanswered as experts turn their eyes to real-world research

Scientist
Erik Isakson/Getty Images

Despite some of the worrying-sounding drops in antibodies, experts still have faith in T cells and B cells trained by our vaccines. For this reason, most experts have predicted that, particularly after a booster dose, vaccines will protect against severe COVID-19 caused by Omicron, despite a possible reduction in antibody binding.

Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College, said in a webinar Thursday, that we were beginning to see some of those lab based tests showing lower degrees of antibody binding, but still some binding.

"Which is sort of a bit reassuring, but we shouldn't jump to any great conclusions until we actually can see epidemiologically," he said.

Some unknowns remain:

  1. Will Omicron out-compete or co-circulate with the Delta variant?

  2. Is Omicron more transmissible than Delta? If so, how, and by how much?

  3. Does Omicron typically cause more severe or milder disease compared with Delta?

  4. How well are people protected against infection with three doses?

  5. How long does protection from existing COVID-19 vaccines last?

  6. Should kids also get a third dose?

  7. Will fourth doses be required in 2022?

  8. What is the ideal time interval between the second and third doses?

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dragonflies and damselflies disappearing as wetlands are lost

    The loss of marshes, bogs and swamps is driving a global decline in dragonflies and damselflies, conservation research finds.

  • A 60-year-old's birthday party in the UK turned into a potential Omicron superspreader event, even though everyone was vaccinated — but all the cases were mild

    All of the infections were relatively mild, no one needed medical care, and only a couple of people lost their sense of taste.

  • Mandatory composting coming to California in January 2022

    Starting next month, there's no more tossing food scraps like banana peels or veggies in the trash. Californians will instead be required to put excess food in waste bins.

  • Flu took a break in 2020, but it's officially back. Experts say it's not too late for Americans to get vaccinated.

    While the U.S. continues to report about 800,000 COVID cases a week, health experts note flu cases and hospitalizations are also steadily increasing.

  • 'COVID is raging': Southwest Michigan doctors sound alarm about record hospitalizations

    Calhoun County hit an all-time high in COVID-19 inpatients Wednesday between Bronson and Oaklawn Hospital, with 80 occupied beds.

  • Emerging Omicron data offers glimmers of hope

    Preliminary studies suggest that two doses of existing coronavirus vaccines are significantly less effective against the Omicron variant, but booster shots confer much stronger immunity.The big picture: Early South African hospitalization data also indicates that Omicron may cause milder disease than previous variants. If both of those signals continue to hold, an Omicron wave may not be as bad as feared.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • North Carolina college student tests positive for COVID-19 omicron variant

    North Carolina college student tests positive for COVID-19 omicron variant

  • Here’s what the government advice is over Christmas for anyone who has had to shield

    Official guidance for extremely clinically vulnerable people to shield came to an end in July.

  • Most reported U.S. Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

    Most of the 43 COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant identified in the United States so far were in people who were fully vaccinated, and a third of them had received a booster dose, according to a U.S. report published on Friday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that of the 43 cases attributed to Omicron variant, 34 people had been fully vaccinated. Fourteen of them had also received a booster, although five of those cases occurred less than 14 days after the additional shot before full protection kicks in.

  • Steve Schirripa reveals Sopranos behind-the-scenes, gives take on Knicks 2021-22 season | SportsNite

    Actor Steve Schirripa joins Eamon McAnaney to discuss his new book, "Woke Up This Morning" which dives into behind the scenes stories from the Sopranos TV series. Schirripa also gives his take on the New York Knicks 2021-22 NBA season. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night.

  • Rapid tests play a crucial role in curbing COVID-19 infections – especially as people gather for the holidays

    The key to rapid antigen testing is to test early in the course of COVID-19 infection, ideally several times 24 hours apart. VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty ImagesAs winter begins and the holidays are in full swing, the COVID-19 pandemic has entered another worrying phase. Emergence of the omicron variant, along with increasing rates of infections, have left many people unsure about their holiday plans. On Dec. 2, 2021, President Joe Biden outlined a series of actions to respond to the COVID-19 p

  • Near-death COVID-19 experience has newlyweds rethinking vaccinations

    Ashland County couple recounts roughest days of battle with infection, new friendship with "guardian angel" hospital chaplain.

  • Colts RB Jonathan Taylor continues lead in Pro Bowl voting

    Colts RB Jonathan Taylor continues to lead the Pro Bowl voting.

  • Jussie Smollett trial: 'Empire' actor found guilty of staging racist, anti-gay attack

    Jussie Smollett's trial began Nov. 29, 2021, on charges that he staged a racist and homophobic attack in 2019. Here's how the jury found him guilty.

  • Iowa RB Tyler Goodson will declare for NFL draft, skip bowl

    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson announced Friday he will declare for the 2022 NFL draft and won't play in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky on Jan. 1. “Similar to a lot of young kids growing up, I have always dreamed of the opportunity to play in the National Football League and I am beyond grateful that the time is quickly approaching,” Goodson tweeted. “I will forever consider myself a Hawkeye and look forward to making my family, friends and Hawkeye Nation proud at the next level.” Goodson has led Iowa in rushing the past three seasons.

  • As family doctors, we had zero hesitation in getting our kids vaccinated against COVID-19

    Parental worries, coupled with our medical expertise, are precisely what fueled us to get our kids vaccinated as quickly as we could.

  • Biden administration signals Friday's inflation data could be high

    President Joe Biden, bracing for another jump in inflation, sought to reassure Americans on Thursday that rises in energy costs and other key goods were starting to ease, but said the change might not be reflected in November data due on Friday. The consumer price index (CPI) for November is expected to have risen 6.8% compared with the same month last year, a Reuters poll of economists showed, overtaking a 6.2% increase in October, which was the fastest gain in 31 years. "The information being released tomorrow on energy in November does not reflect today's reality, and it does not reflect the expected price decreases in the weeks and months ahead, such as in the auto market," Biden said in an unusually long statement issued ahead of Friday's data.

  • Boosters significantly restore protection vs Omicron, UK says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Booster COVID-19 shots significantly restore protection against mild disease caused by the Omicron variant, in part reversing an otherwise steep drop in vaccine effectiveness, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday. The early findings from a real-world analysis are some of the earliest data on the protection against Omicron outside of lab studies, which have shown reduced neutralising activity against Omicron. "These early estimates should be treated with caution but they indicate that a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the Omicron variant compared to Delta strain," said Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at the UKHSA, adding that protection against severe disease was expected to remain higher.

  • Appetite for Truth Social? Trump's platform receives $1B investment from “diverse backers”

    Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react to the alleged one billion dollar investment in Trump Social. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive

  • Low staff vaccination tied to nursing home COVID deaths; experimental vaccine targets multiple coronaviruses

    Low rates of COVID-19 vaccination among nursing home staff are linked with high rates of coronavirus illness and death among residents, even when residents have been vaccinated, a U.S. study found. Using national data from early June through late August 2021, researchers compared nursing homes with the highest and lowest percentages of vaccinated staff. In communities with high rates of COVID-19, homes with the lowest staff vaccination rates had more than twice as many residents develop COVID-19 and nearly three times as many residents die from it.