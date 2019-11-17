Here's What We Like About DCC plc (LON:DCC)'s Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy DCC plc (LON:DCC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 21st of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of December.

DCC's next dividend payment will be UK£0.49 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£1.38 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that DCC has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of £66.94. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether DCC can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. DCC paid out 60% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether DCC generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 57% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that DCC's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

LSE:DCC Historical Dividend Yield, November 17th 2019

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, DCC's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. DCC has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

We'd also point out that DCC issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. DCC has delivered 10% dividend growth per year on average over the past ten years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy DCC for the upcoming dividend? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see DCC's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 60% and 57% respectively. To summarise, DCC looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.