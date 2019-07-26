Here's What DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft's (FRA:DEZ) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft's (FRA:DEZ), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. DEUTZ has a price to earnings ratio of 10.92, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.2%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for DEUTZ:

P/E of 10.92 = €6.54 ÷ €0.60 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does DEUTZ's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that DEUTZ has a lower P/E than the average (13.7) P/E for companies in the machinery industry.

This suggests that market participants think DEUTZ will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with DEUTZ, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

DEUTZ's earnings per share fell by 40% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 11% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

DEUTZ's Balance Sheet

Since DEUTZ holds net cash of €21m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On DEUTZ's P/E Ratio

DEUTZ has a P/E of 10.9. That's below the average in the DE market, which is 19.7. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.

You might be able to find a better buy than DEUTZ. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).