Here's What To Make Of DGL Group's (ASX:DGL) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at DGL Group (ASX:DGL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for DGL Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = AU$24m ÷ (AU$417m - AU$77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, DGL Group has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Chemicals industry average of 5.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DGL Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for DGL Group.

So How Is DGL Group's ROCE Trending?

In terms of DGL Group's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past three years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.9% and the business has deployed 1,019% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

On a side note, DGL Group has done well to reduce current liabilities to 18% of total assets over the last three years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, DGL Group has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 128% gain to shareholders who have held over the last year. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to know some of the risks facing DGL Group we've found 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While DGL Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

