Here's What Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

The big shareholder groups in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$336m, Diamond Hill Investment Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Diamond Hill Investment Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Diamond Hill Investment Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Diamond Hill Investment Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Diamond Hill Investment Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Diamond Hill Investment Group. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.4% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.3% and 5.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Heather Brilliant, the CEO has 0.8% of the shares allocated to his name