Here's How Different Famous 30-Year-Olds Of The Past 80 Years Look Compared To Famous 30-Year-Olds Today

2

30 just looked cooler 40 years ago, but it could also have something to do with the black and white pictures because everyone looks cooler in black and white.

Recommended Stories

  • Celebrity Headshots From Before They Were Famous

    Ahead, see a pre-Save the Last Dance&nbsp;Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman's very '80s hairstyle, what a teenage Rita Moreno looked like before snagging her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Anita in&nbsp;West Side Story, and a&nbsp;baby Meryl Streep—an icon even then. Young Leo got his start acting in commercials in the late '80s, but the child star landed a recurring role in the original&nbsp;Parenthood&nbsp;(yes, there was a sitcom version before the 2000s drama version). Long before she founded Goop, Paltrow was a budding actress in the '90s (with a Hollywood pedigree) who starred in made-for-TV movies like&nbsp;Cruel Doubt&nbsp;(pictured here) before she got her part in&nbsp;Se7en.&nbsp;While&nbsp;Se7en&nbsp;didn't end well for her character (spoilers for those who don't know what was inside the box), it launched her film career and she went on to do&nbsp;Moonlight and Valentino, Emma, Sliding Doors, Shakespeare in Love, Iron Man,&nbsp;and so many more films before launching her lifestyle brand.

  • Trump supporters gather at CPAC, but some notable names skip convention

    Many Republican leaders and voters have flocked to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Saturday night. However, many potential 2024 presidential candidates are notably absent from the convention. CBS News political reporter Aaron Navarro reports from day two of CPAC.

  • We had a chat with Kinsale Drake about the NDN Girls Book Club

    What are some of your favorite Native writers?

  • 21 Absolutely Unforgettable Facts I Learned This Week That Genuinely Fascinated Me

    In 1976, Meryl Streep auditioned for the lead role in King Kong. After Streep read for the role, producer Dino De Laurentiis reportedly turned to his son, who recommended Streep for the role, and asked, in Italian, "Why did you bring me this ugly thing?" Streep speaks Italian, so she reportedly responded to De Laurentiis in Italian by apologizing that she was not beautiful enough to be in his movie.

  • New study finds link between teen vaping and poor mental health

    A new study from the American Heart Association found teens and young adults who vape were more likely to report symptoms of anxiety and depression. Dr. Loren Wold, professor and associate dean of research at Ohio State University College of Medicine, joined CBS News to discuss.

  • Famous People Who Were Adopted, From Nicole Richie to Simone Biles

    Nicole was raised in California by music legend Lionel Richie and his then-wife Brenda Harvey-Richie. Nicole's biological parents are often said to be friends of the couple and a&nbsp;one-time bandmate of Lionel, but it's never been confirmed. Chenoweth was&nbsp;adopted at five days old&nbsp;and raised by her adoptive parents, Junie and Jerry Chenoweth, in Oklahoma.

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 2021 Met Gala appearance could lead to an investigation

    Two members of the USA TODAY Opinion team talk about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 2021 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala dress.

  • UK spy chief sorry for failing to stop Manchester bombing

    STORY: The bombing at an Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester in 2017, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds, was the result if a “significant” missed opportunity by intelligence officials.That’s according to the final report of a years-long investigation into the attack out Thursday which found spies from Britain’s security services had missed a chance to prevent it. Ken McCallum, the director general of the MI5 domestic spy agency said he was profoundly sorry.''I deeply regret that such intelligence was not obtained. Gathering covert intelligence is difficult - but had we managed to seize the slim chance we had, those impacted might not have experienced such appalling loss and trauma. I am profoundly sorry that MI5 did not prevent the attack.'' Twenty-two people died and more than 200 were injured when a man detonated the homemade bomb at Manchester Arena in northern England as parents arrived to pick up their children following the U.S. singer's show.Inquiry chairman John Saunders said the spy agency had failed to act swiftly enough.“I have found a significant missed opportunity to take action that might have prevented the attack. It is not possible to reach any conclusion on the balance of probabilities or to any other evidential standard as to whether the attack would have been prevented. However, there was a realistic possibility that actionable intelligence could have been obtained, which might have led to action preventing the attack.''The bomber, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, had been known to the security agency since 2014, had visited an influential jailed militant in prison, and should have been referred to a de-radicalization program, Saunders said.Richard Scorer, a lawyer for 11 families of victims, called the report devastating.''But it is now very clear that there was a failure to properly assess key intelligence about Salman Abedi. A failure to put it into proper context, and most catastrophic of all, a delay in acting on it as a result of these failures at the very least, a real possibility of preventing this attack was lost. This is a devastating conclusion for us.''Abedi's younger brother Hashem was jailed for 55 years in 2020 for encouraging and helping him while a third, older brother Ismail was convicted for failing to appear at a hearing about the attack, but has fled Britain.

  • Shemar Moore Is Beloved By Audiences and Fans Alike

    From numerous acting roles on screen to his outgoing persona off screen, Shemar Moore has been beloved by audiences, fans and followers for decades.

  • EU regulators will reportedly permit the Microsoft-Activision deal

    A new report from Reuters says that EU regulators will likely allow the Microsoft-Activision deal to pass without major concessions

  • People Are Sharing Their Worst Roommate Ever Stories, And I Can't Believe Some Of These

    "She would come in drunk at 2 a.m., turn on all the lights, leaving either her keys in the front door lock, or just leave the door wide open and then pass out in the living room."

  • Scream 6: The Most Ruthless Ghostface (Australia Featurette)

    Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.

  • 8-year-old raises $70,000 for his favorite waiter

    Kayzen Hunter is an 8-year-old who, after finding out his waiter is falling on hard times, Kayzen ordered up a huge helping of kindness to help with the server's commute.

  • Houston homeowner speaks out after being victim of attempted carjacking

    FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace has more from the homeowner on what happened.

  • 112-year-old gets heartwarming surprise birthday party

    In Wellesley, Massachusetts, locals put together a special gathering to celebrate Herlda Senhouse, their oldest citizen.

  • 7 Bad Habits That Are Making Your House Dirtier

    The Spruce’s Cleaning Made Easy is full of expert tips for keeping your space cleaner. Here, we share the bad habits worth breaking for a tidier home.

  • Avril Lavigne Gets Moody in Paris, Plus Kerry Washington, Ciara, Carol Burnett, Julie Andrews and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Good News: Stepdad gets the official seal of approval from his step kids after 26 years

    David Lacy of New Jersey couldn't legally adopt his wife's kids when they were minors. But 26 years later, they asked him to be their legal stepdad.

  • Stars turn out for Giambattista Valli show in Paris

    A very starry front row—including recording artist Ciara, actor Fan Bingbing, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and fashion magnate François-Henri Pinault—turned out for Giambattista Valli’s ready-to-wear show at the Musée d’Art Moderne in Paris. (March 4)

  • Stocks gain as Fed official backs quarter-point hike

    STORY: When the Fed speaks, the market listens. And on Thursday, Wall Street liked what it heard.Credit this man: Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic, who sparked a relief rally in stocks when he said he preferred a “slow and steady” approach by the Fed to taming inflation.That sent Wall Street’s main indexes, which had started the day slow, ending in positive territory. The Dow gained one percent, and the S&P and Nasdaq each added roughly three-quarters of a percent.Bostic on Thursday said the Fed should stick with "steady" quarter-point rate increases, arguing that the impact of higher interest rates on the U.S. economy may only begin to "bite" in earnest this spring. Some traders had begun to price in a half-point hike by the Fed at its next meeting this month.Data on Thursday also showed that the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims fell again last week, indicating continued strength in the labor market – something that won’t last, says Heartland Advisors CEO Will Nasgovitz.“It looks as though we’re going to see a deterioration in the job market. S&P 500 earnings is a good leading indicator of job openings – that appears to be rolling over. National Association of Independent Business’ intentions for adding employment has clearly plummeted – that’s usually a leading indicator of unemployment going higher. So perhaps the market’s saying that we’re seeing the last gasp of strength in the employment market and perhaps then the Fed will be relenting down the road.”Monthly payrolls and consumer prices data in the coming days will offer investors more clues on how aggressive the central bank may be.As for individual movers, Salesforce soared 11.5% to notch its biggest one-day percentage gain since August 2020, after the cloud-based software firm forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates and doubled its share buyback to $20 billion.Tesla fell nearly 6% after Chief Executive Elon Musk and team's four-hour presentation failed to impress investors with few details on its plan to unveil an affordable electric vehicle.And Macy's jumped 11% after the department store chain forecast full-year profit above Wall Street’s estimates.