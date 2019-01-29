Here's how to disable FaceTime on your iPhone, iPad or Mac

Twitter More

A nasty bug which lets you hear and see someone at the end of a FaceTime call — without them answering — has been pretty concerning.

While Apple has said it will be rolling out a fix to the issue later this week, you'll want to disable the feature for the time being.

This means you'll need to switch FaceTime off on each Apple device you own. Turning it off on one device (even though you may be logged in to these devices with the same Apple ID) doesn't automatically do the same for other devices.

