Here's what Donald Trump has said about the anonymous whistleblower so far this week

In tweets and public statements early this week, President Donald Trump has made clear his disdain for the anonymous individual who filed a whistleblower complaint against the president.

Trump repeated criticisms of the whistleblower's motives, knowledge of the Ukraine situation and adherence to whistleblowing laws.

The whistleblower's complaint centers around the allegation that Trump pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on a phone call to interfere in the 2020 presidential election by investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The whistleblower also accused the White House of taking steps to conceal this information.

Trump wants to interview whistleblower

On Tuesday, Trump called for a face-to-face meeting with the still-anonymous whistleblower a day after telling reporters that "we're trying to find out" the identity of the whistleblower.

The president has doubled down on his statement that he should be able to meet the whistleblower on Twitter. Trump said Tuesday, "why aren’t we entitled to interview & learn everything about... the Whistleblower and also the person who gave all of the false information to him."

This declaration that Trump was looking into the whistleblower's identity prompted backlash from the whistleblower's lawyers..

They lawyers sent a letter to the acting national intelligence chief, Joseph Maguire, expressing concerns about the whistleblower's safety and urging for protection of anonymity.

#FakeWhistleblower

Trump and his political allies have repeatedly claimed that the whistleblower's motives in filing the complaint were driven by partisanship and referred to the "so-called 'Whistleblower.'"

Trump has said in the past that the whistleblower is "highly partisan," and has questioned the whistleblower's attorneys.

On Tuesday Trump tweeted out the hashtag #FakeWhistleblower and also dismissed allegations that he improperly pressured Zelensky as "just another Democrat Hoax!"

....the Whistleblower, and also the person who gave all of the false information to him. This is simply about a phone conversation that could not have been nicer, warmer, or better. No pressure at all (as confirmed by Ukrainian Pres.). It is just another Democrat Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

2nd-hand knowledge

Trump and many Republicans have cast doubt on the whistleblower's credibility because much of the information outlined in the complaint comes from aides with direct knowledge of the situation.

"The Whistleblower knew almost nothing, its 2ND HAND description of the call is a fraud!" Trump tweeted Monday. Trump also previously suggested that the people who informed the whistleblower's complaint are "close to a spy."

The complaint cites "more than half a dozen" officials as revealing information to the whistleblower, but also indicated some first-hand knowledge.

Trump also says that "almost everything [the whistleblower] has said about my 'perfect' call with the Ukrainian President is wrong..."

Details of the call released by the White House in a summary do back up many of the whistleblower's claims.

'DRAIN THE SWAMP!'

Trump and his allies have latched on to a conspiracy theory on whistleblower laws without evidence, implying that the whistleblower was involved in a coordinated effort.

"DRAIN THE SWAMP!" Trump tweeted Monday.

He was referring to the claim that whistleblower laws had been changed shortly before the Ukraine whistleblower submitted this complaint, in order to allow for second-hand information to qualify.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy also spread the claim: "Whistleblowers were required to provide direct, first-hand knowledge of allegations...but just days before the Ukraine whistleblower came forward, the IC secretly removed that requirement from the complaint form."

