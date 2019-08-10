Here's What E.I.D.- Parry (India) Limited's (NSE:EIDPARRY) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at E.I.D.- Parry (India) Limited's (NSE:EIDPARRY) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. E.I.D.- Parry (India) has a P/E ratio of 8.52, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹8.52 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate E.I.D.- Parry (India)'s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for E.I.D.- Parry (India):

P/E of 8.52 = ₹154.35 ÷ ₹18.12 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does E.I.D.- Parry (India)'s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see E.I.D.- Parry (India) has a lower P/E than the average (11.7) in the chemicals industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think E.I.D.- Parry (India) will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

E.I.D.- Parry (India)'s 357% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 17% is also impressive. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

E.I.D.- Parry (India)'s Balance Sheet

E.I.D.- Parry (India) has net debt worth a very significant 216% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On E.I.D.- Parry (India)'s P/E Ratio

E.I.D.- Parry (India)'s P/E is 8.5 which is below average (13.7) in the IN market. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.