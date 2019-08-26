Here's What Elecon Engineering Company Limited's (NSE:ELECON) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Elecon Engineering Company Limited's (NSE:ELECON), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Elecon Engineering has a price to earnings ratio of 4.98, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹4.98 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Elecon Engineering:

P/E of 4.98 = ₹27.95 ÷ ₹5.61 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Elecon Engineering Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Elecon Engineering has a lower P/E than the average (11.8) in the electrical industry classification.

NSEI:ELECON Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 26th 2019

Elecon Engineering's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Elecon Engineering increased earnings per share by an impressive 22% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 35%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Elecon Engineering's P/E?

Elecon Engineering's net debt is 81% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Elecon Engineering's P/E Ratio

Elecon Engineering's P/E is 5 which is below average (13) in the IN market. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.