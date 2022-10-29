Here's what Elon Musk's takeover means for your Twitter stock

Benzinga
·2 min read

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday to close out its fourth straight week of gains despite some disappointing big-tech earnings reports.

With one more trading day left in the month, the Dow is on track to finish its best October in its 126-year history and its second best month in the past 30 years. Since 1945, the three-month period from October through December has historically been the best three-month stretch of the year for the S&P 500.

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks were hammered last week after Chinese leader Xi Jinping consolidated his control over China's Communist Party by appointing loyalists to several of the top political positions in China and shunned convention by maintaining his presidency for a third term. Alibaba shares dropped 13% on the week, while Baidu finished the week down nearly 15%.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported U.S. gross domestic product grew 2.6% in the third quarter, exceeding economist estimates of 2.3% growth. The U.S. economy started 2022 with two consecutive quarters of GDP declines, but a narrowing trade deficit and an uptick in consumer spending helped drive a GDP rebound in the third quarter.

This video grab taken from a video posted on the Twitter account of billionaire Tesla chief Elon Musk on October 26, 2022 shows himself carrying a sink as he enters the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile to &quot;Chief Twit&quot; and posted video of himself walking into the social network's California headquarters carrying a sink, days before his contentious takeover of the company must be finalized.
This video grab taken from a video posted on the Twitter account of billionaire Tesla chief Elon Musk on October 26, 2022 shows himself carrying a sink as he enters the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile to "Chief Twit" and posted video of himself walking into the social network's California headquarters carrying a sink, days before his contentious takeover of the company must be finalized.

On Friday, influential Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed a $44-billion buyout of social media platform Twitter and fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal. Twitter will now be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, and Twitter shareholders will receive $54.20 in cash in exchange for each Twitter share they own.

More:You might not be able to get last-minute deal on I Bonds after Treasury website slowdowns

Meta misfires

Meta Platforms shares plunged 24% on Thursday after the social media giant reported its second straight quarter of negative revenue growth and said its Reality Labs division has lost more than $9 billion so far in 2022.

In the week ahead, third-quarter earnings season rolls on with reports from Advanced Micro Devices, BP and Pfizer on Tuesday and CVS Health on Wednesday.

More:More IRS employees to answer the phones next year

S&P 500 companies are reporting lower profit margins for the fifth consecutive quarter, according to FactSet.

Economic numbers

Following the encouraging GDP reading, investors will get more key economic updates on Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases its latest interest rate decision and accompanying commentary and on Friday when the U.S. Labor Department releases its October jobs report.

Benzinga is a financial news and data company headquartered in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Here's what Elon Musk's Twitter takeover means for your Twitter stock

Recommended Stories

  • Emmett Till images have multigenerational impact on artists

    Devin Allen admits that he occasionally behaved like a knucklehead, growing up in Baltimore. The story of the 14-year-old Black boy who was lynched in Mississippi became widely known because his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, asked a press photographer to document Emmett's funeral. The horrifying 1955 photographs depicted tangible evidence of how violent racial hatred was plaguing the U.S., catalyzing the civil rights movement.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock performance and analyst projections

    Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $RTX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.

  • Dear Elon, This Is How to Decentralize Twitter and Give the Internet Back to Everyone

    With the right design, a decentralized Twitter would catalyze a new kind of internet – fundamentally changing the relationship between users and platforms. A look at Twitter’s (TWTR) product lines like profiles, posts, messaging system and advertising could provide insight into what the self-sovereign web would look like and how to go about onboarding people. As we can tell from your texts with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, it seems you believe Twitter today is lingering at the limits of the utility it can provide.

  • Strangely, Noted Crypto-Skeptic Warren Buffett May Soon Become a Backdoor Cryptocurrency Investor

    It's well known that legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are not fans of the growing crypto movement. The two, who head the large conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), have made numerous public statements about their dislike and distrust of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. One of the main reasons Buffett doesn't like Bitcoin is that it doesn't produce anything tangible.

  • Man arrested in attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's spouse faces charges

    A man who clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband over the head with a hammer, shouting, "Where is Nancy?", faced charges of attempted murder and other felonies a day after the violent break-in at the couple's San Francisco home. Police initially declined to offer a motive for Friday's attack on Paul Pelosi, 82, who according to his wife's office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, though doctors expect a full recovery. But the assault stoked fears about political violence less than two weeks ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8 that will decide control of the House of Representatives and Senate, coming amid the most vitriolic and polarized U.S. political climate in decades.

  • Kremlin designates two Ukrainians, incl. NV journalist, as “foreign agents”

    The Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation has expanded the list of the so-called “foreign agents” with six more people, including two Ukrainian citizens, Ukrainian political analyst and Priamyi TV host Taras Berezovets said on Facebook on Oct. 28.

  • These Are the Happiest States in the U.S., Study Finds

    No surprise, the state with the highest Happiness Score is warm and beachy.

  • Michigan-Michigan State football predictions: How long will Spartans hang with Wolverines?

    Free Press sports writers make predictions for Michigan State Spartans vs. Michigan Wolverines football in Saturday night's game at Michigan Stadium

  • Is there a hidden reason why we want to live in charming places?

    Is there a hidden reason why we want to live in charming places?

  • Charting the Global Economy: ECB Boosts Rates; Fed, BOE on Deck

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank raised interest rates to the highest in more than a decade and said it is making strides getting policy in a better position to quash inflation that remains excessive.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggre

  • Tori Spelling's Daughter Stella Helps Brother Finn with School Project — See the Sweet Photos!

    Tori Spelling's son gave an awesome presentation for his school's agricultural fair, with help from his mom and big sister Stella

  • Tony Clark sad no US-born Black players in World Series

    Players' union head Tony Clark said years of inattention by Major League Baseball had contributed to the World Series being played without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. “It is truly unfortunate that any young Black player may be watching these games tonight is not going to see someone that looks like them and as a result may make a decision against continuing to play our great game and move on to something else," Clark said before Friday night’s opener between Houston and Philadelphia. The 50-year-old Clark was a major league first baseman from 1995-2009, making the AL All-Star team in 2001.

  • PFAS left dangerous blood compounds in nearly all US study participants

    The toxic ‘forever chemicals’ can stay in human blood for years, and are linked to cancers, kidney damage and heart disease

  • Opinion: Condemning Kanye West's antisemitism is easy. Vigilance is harder

    In the last week, The Times' prominent coverage of antisemitism has received praise, but not without some criticism.

  • As China-U.S. Relations Cool, Reshoring Heats Up. Honeywell and Other Stocks That Should Benefit.

    China’s Xi Jinping places political gain over economic gain, and the U.S. appears ready to back a zero-China policy. How reshoring of American companies could be boon for stocks in defense, chips, pharma, and more.

  • Oil Giants Face Backlash for Handing Record Profits to Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Oil’s record profits are a huge hit on Wall Street but increasingly provocative in the corridors of power from Washington to London as politicians lash out against executives for funneling windfall profits to investors. Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as

  • Philippines storm Nalgae kills dozens in floods and mudslides

    Tropical storm Nalgae wreaks havoc in the southern Philippines and will soon lash Manila.

  • 484 pounds of bologna and 285 pounds of cheese seized at the Texas border, feds say

    Two U.S. citizens received $1,000 penalties, authorities said.

  • Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'

    The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also spoke about her "love at first sight" connection with husband Peter Hermann, who she called a "good dad" and said she "could be my best self with"

  • Eagles' Robert Quinn trade has ex-Cowboys DE irate on TV

    Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann