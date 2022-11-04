Here's What We Like About Emerson Electric's (NYSE:EMR) Upcoming Dividend

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Emerson Electric's shares on or after the 9th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 9th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.52 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.08 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Emerson Electric stock has a trailing yield of around 2.4% on the current share price of $87.01. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Emerson Electric's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Emerson Electric can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Emerson Electric paid out a comfortable 38% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 51% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Emerson Electric's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Emerson Electric's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Emerson Electric is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Emerson Electric has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.7% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Emerson Electric for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Emerson Electric paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Emerson Electric is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Emerson Electric (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

