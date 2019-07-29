Here's What We Like About Emkay Global Financial Services Limited (NSE:EMKAY)'s Upcoming Dividend

Emkay Global Financial Services Limited (NSE:EMKAY) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of September.

Emkay Global Financial Services's next dividend payment will be ₹1.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed ₹1.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Emkay Global Financial Services has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of ₹62.35. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Emkay Global Financial Services's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Emkay Global Financial Services has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Emkay Global Financial Services

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Emkay Global Financial Services paid out just 17% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit Emkay Global Financial Services paid out over the last 12 months.

NSEI:EMKAY Historical Dividend Yield, July 29th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Emkay Global Financial Services has grown its earnings rapidly, up 55% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Emkay Global Financial Services's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were nine years ago.

Final Takeaway

Is Emkay Global Financial Services worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Emkay Global Financial Services appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

Want to learn more about Emkay Global Financial Services? Here's a visualisation of its historical rate of revenue and earnings growth.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.