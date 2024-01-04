Here's what Erie Times-News reporting mattered most in 2023

It’s always hard to look back and take a critical eye to your work once it’s done. As journalists, we never set out to write pieces for recognition. You’ll find most of us are quite introverted, actually.

While it's hard to narrow down our work that mattered the most in 2023, here is a sample of our favorite pieces we felt resonated with our community.

County government

Our county government reporting covered when residents of Fairview opposed a land agreement for a proposed business park, exposed a lack of transparency in a lease between Blasco Library and Gannon University, and followed the potential construction of a solar farm in Venango County halted by public pushback. Politically, A.J. Rao also provided a look ahead to 2024 and what a shift in council could mean to constituents.

Here is a sampling of our county government reporting from 2023.

Residents packed into the Fairview Middle School auditorium on Aug. 14, 2023, to discuss the proposed business park slated for Fairview and Girard townships.

Election season

We engaged Erie County Council Candidates in a questionnaire to get your questions answered, and help constituents cast a well-informed vote in November. It helped readers gain a deeper understanding of candidates, and what they stood for.

We also provided a look at what a widened majority for Democrats could mean in 2024 for Erie County Council.

And our reporters were there to give readers in-depth coverage of former President Donald Trump's campaign visit to Erie Insurance Arena in July.

Environmental impact

Tons of potentially dangerous materials were left inside both the Quin-T and the EMI buildings for decades after both plants closed, and reporter Kevin Flowers dug deep to find out what chemicals were present and what it means to the people living near the sites.

Growth and development

Local development and staying informed about construction going on in your neighborhood are important. Stories on Granite Ridge, Erie Sports Center and Mighty Fine Donuts were among those that achieved that type of awareness.

The plans for Granite Ridge in North East changed several times last year, with Matt Rink reporting on the facility abandoning plans to house migrant children before M. Richard Mellon, a former Erie resident, announcing plans to invest millions to buy the historic campus and transform it into a veterans outreach and wellness center. Rink also reported on the sale of Granite Ridge apartments and townhomes to North East native Jason Pero and his wife, Nadia Shabanza-Pero.

Reporter Jeff Uveino reported on continuing developments at Erie Sports Center, including the Allegheny Health Network's plans to open a $6.5 million facility at the Summit Township facility that will be dedicated to sports medicine and sports performance training.

Erie loves its restaurants, and Jennie Geisler delivers updates on what's trendy and new in the food business. Geisler's story on an Erie landmark, Mighty Fine Donuts, and its new owners focused on their plans for renovation, expansion and wholesale development.

Federal court cases

The ongoing case of Hertel and Brown continued to make headlines this year, with no trial date set. A federal indictment was returned on Nov. 9, 2021 against Erie-based Hertel & Brown Physical & Aquatic Therapy, its two owners and their 18 employees.

It wasn't the only federal case reporter Ed Palattella followed, with a landmark 58-person indictment filed in a landmark case against the 4-Nation gang making it what is believed to be the largest case of it's kind prosecuted in U.S. District Court in Erie.

Wabtec strike makes national headlines

When the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America voted to strike at Erie's Wabtec plant in June, reporter Jim Martin was there every step of the picket line until the strike concluded at the end of August.

The company and the union have compelling reasons to work together for the future interest of the development of green locomotives as Wabtec works toward a goal of reducing emissions by 50% by 2030.

Solar eclipse planning in Erie

Times-News reporters have delved into all things solar eclipse as Erie is in the path of totality for the April 8 event. And Presque Isle State Park will be the hot spot that day as up to 30,000 people are expected to be at the peninsula to catch a view.

We have provided information on the visitation, economic impact and public safety measures expected for the April 8 event, with much more reporting to come in the months leading up to the eclipse.

Sports and outdoors

Sports are an important part of the Erie region's identity, whether on the high school, college or minor-league levels.

Tom Reisenweber followed the Erie SeaWolves baseball team's exciting run last summer to a first-ever Double-A title for Erie. Manager Gabe Alvarez was recently named Erie Times-News Sportsman of the Year for his role in the historic performance.

The Sportswoman of the Year went to Northwestern's Sierra Chiesa for her groundbreaking sophomore season in high school wrestling. Her drive to become the first female to compete in the PIAA boys wrestling tournament captivated sports fans across the state and beyond, as chronicled by Mike Copper.

We were thrilled to again honor and recognize the premier performers in District 10 at our annual Northwestern Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards event. The show, sponsored last year by AHN Sports Medicine at Saint Vincent and Marquette Savings Bank, returns this June at a new site — the Warner Theatre.

2023 NWPA Awards: Inspirational District 10 athletes dominate at Northwest Pennsylvania Sports Awards show

On the college level, though not on the field of play, the saga of two now former Mercyhurst University student-athletes in a wheelchair-shoving incident at Sullivan's in March also created a buzz after a video of it went viral. Readers followed the story and were kept informed from the beginning of the incident in March to the probation hearing in December.

And readers continue to flock to outdoors coverage, as hunting and fishing are vital to the community and a large financial driver of the region's economy. Brian Whipkey pursues impactful outdoors stories from across the state, whether involving hunting regulations, trout stockings or a unique success in field or stream, such as one man's quest for a 50-inch muskellunge caught in a northwestern Pa. waterway.

We won't forget

We realize how readers value those people who help shape and change their communities. The death of public and well-loved figures leaves a sense of loss but also sparks warm thoughts of legacies left behind.

We profiled many of those beloved Erie icons who died in 2023, including Paul Nelson, one of the best-known business owners in the region as the owner of Waldameer Park & Water World. Nelson, a Commitment to Erie Legacy Award winner, gave back to Erie through his devotion to Waldameer.

Erie remembers: Family, friends and neighbors our community lost in 2023

Stories that remind readers of the past or a sense of place also resonated in 2023.

Val Myers' deep reporting on the importance of Marx Toys was a three-part series in December which brought back childhood memories of the toys, factories and people who once created the iconic brand in Erie and Girard.

The home profiles, especially those with meaningful historic significance, such as the one built by C.W. Bach at 455 Kahkwa Blvd., are always well received.

A thank you to you, our readers

