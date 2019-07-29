Here's What Etteplan Oyj's (HEL:ETTE) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll look at Etteplan Oyj (HEL:ETTE) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Etteplan Oyj:

0.20 = €21m ÷ (€177m - €68m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Etteplan Oyj has an ROCE of 20%.

Does Etteplan Oyj Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Etteplan Oyj's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Professional Services industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Etteplan Oyj's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

The image below shows how Etteplan Oyj's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

HLSE:ETTE Past Revenue and Net Income, July 29th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Etteplan Oyj.

Etteplan Oyj's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Etteplan Oyj has total assets of €177m and current liabilities of €68m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 39% of its total assets. Etteplan Oyj has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Etteplan Oyj's ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research.