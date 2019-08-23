Here's How We Evaluate Alicon Castalloy Limited's (NSE:ALICON) Dividend

Dividend paying stocks like Alicon Castalloy Limited (NSE:ALICON) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

Investors might not know much about Alicon Castalloy's dividend prospects, even though it has been paying dividends for the last nine years and offers a 1.9% yield. A 1.9% yield is not inspiring, but the longer payment history has some appeal. Remember that the recent share price drop will make Alicon Castalloy's yield look higher, even though recent events might have impacted the company's prospects. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Alicon Castalloy for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

NSEI:ALICON Historical Dividend Yield, August 23rd 2019

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Alicon Castalloy paid out 21% of its profit as dividends. With a low payout ratio, it looks like the dividend is comprehensively covered by earnings.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Alicon Castalloy paid out 244% of its free cash flow last year, suggesting the dividend is poorly covered by cash flow. Paying out such a high percentage of cash flow suggests that the dividend was funded from either cash at bank or by borrowing, neither of which is desirable over the long term. While Alicon Castalloy's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, free cash flow is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were it to repeatedly pay dividends that were not well covered by cash flow, this could be a risk to Alicon Castalloy's ability to maintain its dividend.

Is Alicon Castalloy's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Alicon Castalloy has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 2.15 times its EBITDA, Alicon Castalloy's debt burden is within a normal range for most listed companies.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 2.95 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for Alicon Castalloy, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well.