Here's How We Evaluate CEI Limited's (SGX:AVV) Dividend

Today we'll take a closer look at CEI Limited (SGX:AVV) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

A high yield and a long history of paying dividends is an appealing combination for CEI. We'd guess that plenty of investors have purchased it for the income. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying CEI for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on CEI!

SGX:AVV Historical Dividend Yield April 23rd 2020 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. CEI paid out 13% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. We'd say its dividends are thoroughly covered by earnings.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. CEI paid out 8.5% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservative and suggests the dividend is sustainable. It's positive to see that CEI's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

While the above analysis focuses on dividends relative to a company's earnings, we do note CEI's strong net cash position, which will let it pay larger dividends for a time, should it choose.

We update our data on CEI every 24 hours, so you can always get our latest analysis of its financial health, here.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. CEI has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. The dividend has been cut on at least one occasion historically. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was S$0.014 in 2010, compared to S$0.08 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. The dividends haven't grown at precisely 19% every year, but this is a useful way to average out the historical rate of growth.

CEI has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, but it might be worth considering if the business has turned a corner.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. CEI has grown its earnings per share at 6.9% per annum over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for CEI's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.