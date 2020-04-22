Here's How We Evaluate Credit Suisse Group AG's (VTX:CSGN) Dividend

Could Credit Suisse Group AG (VTX:CSGN) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

A slim 1.8% yield is hard to get excited about, but the long payment history is respectable. At the right price, or with strong growth opportunities, Credit Suisse Group could have potential. The company also bought back stock during the year, equivalent to approximately 10% of the company's market capitalisation at the time. Remember though, given the recent drop in its share price, Credit Suisse Group's yield will look higher, even though the market may now be expecting a decline in its long-term prospects. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Credit Suisse Group for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Credit Suisse Group paid out 10% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. Given the low payout ratio, it is hard to envision the dividend coming under threat, barring a catastrophe.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Credit Suisse Group has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. The dividend has been cut on at least one occasion historically. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was CHF0.10 in 2010, compared to CHF0.14 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 3.3% per year over this time. The dividends haven't grown at precisely 3.3% every year, but this is a useful way to average out the historical rate of growth.

We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments, we don't think this is an attractive combination.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Credit Suisse Group has grown its earnings per share at 6.6% per annum over the past five years. A low payout ratio and strong historical earnings growth suggests Credit Suisse Group has been effectively reinvesting in its business. We think this generally bodes well for its dividend prospects.

Conclusion

When we look at a dividend stock, we need to form a judgement on whether the dividend will grow, if the company is able to maintain it in a wide range of economic circumstances, and if the dividend payout is sustainable. Firstly, we like that Credit Suisse Group has a low and conservative payout ratio. Unfortunately, earnings growth has also been mediocre, and the company has cut its dividend at least once in the past. In summary, we're unenthused by Credit Suisse Group as a dividend stock. It's not that we think it is a bad company; it simply falls short of our criteria in some key areas.