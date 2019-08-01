Here's How We Evaluate Otter Tail Corporation's (NASDAQ:OTTR) Dividend

Is Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

A 2.6% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests Otter Tail has some staying power. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Otter Tail for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Otter Tail!

NasdaqGS:OTTR Historical Dividend Yield, August 1st 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Otter Tail paid out 65% of its profit as dividends. A payout ratio above 50% generally implies a business is reaching maturity, although it is still possible to reinvest in the business or increase the dividend over time.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. Otter Tail paid out 109% of its free cash last year. Cash flows can be lumpy, but this dividend was not well covered by cash flow. While Otter Tail's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, free cash flow is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were it to repeatedly pay dividends that were not well covered by cash flow, this could be a risk to Otter Tail's ability to maintain its dividend.

Is Otter Tail's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Otter Tail has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 3.14 times its EBITDA, investors are starting to take on a meaningful amount of risk, should the business enter a downturn.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 4.09 times its interest expense, Otter Tail's interest cover is starting to look a bit thin.

Consider getting our latest analysis on Otter Tail's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Otter Tail has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. The dividend has been stable over the past 10 years, which is great. We think this could suggest some resilience to the business and its dividends. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was US$1.19 in 2009, compared to US$1.40 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 1.6% per year over this time.