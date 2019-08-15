Here's How We Evaluate Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A.'s (ATH:PLAT) Dividend

Dividend paying stocks like Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A. (ATH:PLAT) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

With a 2.1% yield and a nine-year payment history, investors probably think Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial looks like a reliable dividend stock. A low yield is generally a turn-off, but if the prospects for earnings growth were strong, investors might be pleasantly surprised by the long-term results. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

ATSE:PLAT Historical Dividend Yield, August 15th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 26% of Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. A medium payout ratio strikes a good balance between paying dividends, and keeping enough back to invest in the business. One of the risks is that management reinvests the retained capital poorly instead of paying a higher dividend.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. Unfortunately, while Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial pays a dividend, it also reported negative free cash flow last year. While there may be a good reason for this, it's not ideal from a dividend perspective.

Is Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. With net debt of 2.65 times its EBITDA, Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial's debt burden is within a normal range for most listed companies.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 3.09 times its interest expense, Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial's interest cover is starting to look a bit thin.

We update our data on Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial every 24 hours, so you can always get our latest analysis of its financial health, here.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. The first recorded dividend for Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial, in the last decade, was nine years ago. It's good to see that Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial has been paying a dividend for a number of years. However, the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, and we're concerned that what has been cut once, could be cut again. During the past nine-year period, the first annual payment was €0.03 in 2010, compared to €0.044 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 4.5% per year over this time. Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 4.5% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.