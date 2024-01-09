Here's how even the slightest of changes in the new year is still progress

The new year is a time of new beginnings. Those to whom 2023 was not kind look forward to better days ahead. We resolve to do things differently — to be kinder, work harder, take better care of ourselves and so on. We look at our lives with renewed meaning and purpose.

Sadly, New Year’s resolutions are often short-lived. We fail to follow through with the plans we make. Sometimes, this failure occasions regret or even despair of creating genuine change. Social ills and world events can exacerbate these feelings. Problems such as homelessness, domestic violence, child and animal abuse, and continuing conflicts on the world stage can seem overwhelming and irresolvable. Leaders often turn a deaf ear to pleas for help, and bureaucracies seem too fragmented to provide effective social services. Caseworkers are overloaded and experience burnout. This is a bleak picture. Is there anything in it that could possibly inspire hope?

One thing to remember is that those of us who long for change need not go it alone. We can and should seek like-minded friends and allies who can help us to enact changes, large and small, in our lives and beyond. There is strength in numbers. Moreover, any change is a step forward. A 15-minute walk, seen against the background of months without exercise, is progress. Don’t dismiss the small victories. They add up.

One small but important victory is not paying attention to naysayers. Those who are critical and dismissive of everything we try will drag down those around them. Having hope is an achievement. In a day and age so fraught with social and personal malaise, we must work to cultivate it. Those who prefer despair might be convinced that hope is impossible, and might not be open to thinking otherwise. The best we can do in their case is not let them derail our hopes.

Hope, to be of value, must be tethered to reality. “Pie in the sky” hopes might be fun to entertain, but they come dangerously close to fantasies. The psychologist Gabrielle Oettingen has found empirical evidence that contrastive thinking is the best way to achieve our hopes. She contends that we can often achieve what we hope for, provided that we are clear-sighted about the obstacles we face. Mentally contrasting our hopes with reality can motivate us to overcome what holds us back.

Given these observations, I offer the following advice for hope in the new year. First, gather friends and allies to help. Second, appreciate the small victories and their additive value. Third, pay no attention to the naysayers. Finally, work to cultivate achievable hope. Be mindful of the obstacles, but don’t let them get you down.

The psychologist C.R. Snyder thought high hopers are flexible in their abilities to hope. If at first they don’t succeed in obtaining what they hope for, they try another way forward, or even adjust their hopes to try for something more attainable. In this way we can, despite the ills that beset us, find ways forward.

Nancy E. Snow

Nancy E. Snow is a professor of philosophy at the University of Kansas. She formerly was a philosophy professor at the University of Oklahoma and director of the Institute for the Study of Human Flourishing.

