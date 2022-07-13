Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales today: Walmart, Target and more

Shop the best summer deals to save big on outdoor furniture, swimsuits, cookware and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 enters its second marathon day Wednesday, July 13, and a number of stores competing with Prime Day are offering up their own massive sales. In fact, some of the best competing Prime Day sales are happening right now at Target, Samsung, Walmart, All-Clad, Lowe's and Best Buy.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

From the major retailers to the mom-and-pop shops, here are all the best competing Prime Day sales to shop right now. No matter where you're shopping, we've got you covered with tricks to scout out the best deals on Amazon and beyond.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

►Amazon Prime Day deals: Save on premium headphones, like AirPods Pro, Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4, for a limited time

The 10 best competing Prime Day deals

Thanks (or should we say Spanx?) to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can save on items like the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is in full swing for Nordstrom cardholders. When it comes to discounts on fashion, beauty and household products, the Anniversary sale is the cream of the crop and there are tons of already-live early markdowns you can shop today. Shop the best ones.

Story continues

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Shop Best Buy's competing Prime Day sales for top tech deals.

Best Buy is offering doorbuster deals on TVs, laptops, major appliances, Apple devices, phones and more during its massive competing Prime Day sale. The deals run until Wednesday, July 13. Here are the best Best Buy deals to shop now:

Best Buy Black Friday in July

All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event is the kitchenware company's answer to Amazon Prime Day deals.

All-Clad makes some of our favorite kitchen essentials, and right now the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event is full-on competing with Amazon Prime Day 2022 with some seriously sizzling deals. Just keep in mind, all sales are final.

All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event

Shop amazing savings with Samsung deals on smartphones, TVs and appliances.

Samsung's Black Friday in July sale brings huge markdowns on smartphones, TVs, tablets and wearables. Here are some of the best Samsung deals you can snag:

Samsung Black Friday in July

Get amazing savings during Amazon Prime Day 2022 with Lowe's competing Prime Day sales

Every home improvement DIY-er's elysium, Lowe's offers a competing Prime Day sale loaded with deals that include major discounts on hundreds of items, from tool kits to patio sets.

Lowe's savings

Shop Walmart's competing Prime Day sales for super deals.

Walmart is one of our go-to places to shop for virtually everything on our weekly shopping list. The massive retailer routinely offers some of the best deals on home, kitchen, tech, style and beauty. Right now, you can save big on dozens of products and browse the brand's overstock deals and flash picks for savings of up to 65%.

Walmart savings

Shop the best Target Prime Day deals on speakers, furniture, games and vacuums.

Right now, Target is running its massive Prime Day competitive sale—Target Deals for Days. The promotion runs through Wednesday, July 13, and brings savings on gift cards, home goods, kitchen wares, technology and more. Here are the best Target deals to shop now:

Target Deals for Days

Tech retailers competing with Prime Day

Walmart is offering huge discounts across all categories this 4th of July.

CDKeys : Get 70% off a 3-month Xbox Live Gold Membership or 25% off a 12-month subscription to PS Plus

Dell : Get up to 40% off Dell computers during the Black Friday in July sale

HP : Get up to 70% off HP computers, monitors, accessories and more during HP's Black Friday in July sale

Newegg: Shop the Fantastech Sale for huge discounts on computers, TVs, phones and more.

Kitchen retailers competing with Prime Day

Get All-Clad pots of all different sizes and materials.

All-Clad: Save up to 74% off All-Clad pots and pans during the VIP Factory Seconds sale

Atlas Coffee : Save 50% on your first coffee subscription

Factor : Get $120 off your first few boxes with the code REVIEWED120OFF

Green Chef : Get $130 off your first four boxes at organic meal kit Green Chef

HelloFresh : Get your first 16 meals free plus 3 free gifts

Keurig : Save $12 on 4 boxes of pods with code SAVE12 , or get 2 free boxes of pods when you buy a brewer with code FREEPODS4ME

Made In Cookware: Save up to 30% off popular cookware

Misfits Market: Get up to 50% off first box (up to $15) with code SALE50

Sur La Table: Save up to 65% off during the massive clearance sale

Home retailers competing with Prime Day

Lowe's has a collection of quality home products available at Prime Day-level prices.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Save up to 50% on home essentials at the Beyond Big Savings Event

HSN : Shop huge discounts during HSN's month-long birthday sale

Lowe's : Save big on appliances, home goods, bath goods and more until July 13

Overstock : Shop the massive 72-hour home sale

QVC : Shop huge markdowns during QVC's Christmas in July sale

Shutterfly : Get 20% off your entire order with the code EXTRA

Solo Stove : Save up to 45% on cult-favorite fire pits

Wayfair: Save up to 60% on furniture and home goods

Sleep and mattress retailers competing with Prime Day

Cozy Earth has up to 25% off comforters and sheets for summer—shop this weekend only.

Avocado : Save up to $300 on mattresses with the code JULY

Brooklyn Bedding : Get 25% off site-wide with code PRIME25 through July 13

Casper: Save $600 on select mattresses

Cocoon by Sealy : Get 35% off mattresses, pillows and sheets

Cozy Earth : Save up to 35% on top-rated bedding

Leesa : Save up to $520 on select mattresses and get two free pillows with purchases

Nectar : Get $200 off a mattress and get $499 in accessories included

Purple : Get up to $500 off a mattress and base combo

Saatva: Save up to $500 on mattresses through July 13

Fashion retailers competing with Prime Day

Save big on stylish Kate Spade bags for summer.

Aerie : Get up to 60% off bathing suits

Athleta : Get up to 50% off sale styles during the Athleta semi-annual sale

Bombas : Get 20% off your first order with code USAT20

Coach : Save up to 50% on already-reduced handbags and shoes

EyeBuyDirect: Get up to 30% off frames with the code MADE4U

Farfetch : Save up to 60% off men's designer clothing during the designer sale

GlassesUSA : Get 60% off frames, plus free shipping

Huckberry : Get up to 45% off finds in the Huckberry sale section until July 14

Kate Spade : Get up to 50% off Kate Spade purses, accessories, clothing and more

lululemon : Shop marked-down leggings and sports bras in the We Made Too Much section

Lulus : Get an extra 50% off sale styles

Madewell : Get up to 70% off clothing with the code CLASSIFIED

Michael Kors : Save up to 60% on handbags during the Sun & Sand sale

REI : Get up to 50% off past-season finds from Patagonia, The North Face and more

Stuart Weitzman : Enjoy savings of up to 72% off sandals, sneakers and more

Tory Burch: Shop huge markdowns on shoes, accessories, bags and more at the Tory Burch sale section

Pet retailers competing with Prime Day

Get big savings on supplies like playpens.

Chewy : Save on treats, toys, food, and more during Chewy's Amazon Prime Day competing sale.

Wild One: Save up to 20% on popular (and colorful) pet accessories

Parenting retailers competing with Prime Day

Head to shopDisney to save as much as 40% on clothing, home goods, toys and more.

Carter's : Get up to 70% off kids clothing and accessories during the summer clearance event

Hanna Andersson : Get up to 60% off kids and baby clothing, plus an extra 20% off Sur La Table

Hatch Maternity : Get 50% off clothing during the summer sale

ShopDisney: Get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with code FREESHIP

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best competing Prime Day sales from Target, Best Buy, Walmart