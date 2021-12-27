Here's how every villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe compares to their comic-book counterpart

Green Goblin. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

Over the course of 25 movies and (at least) five TV shows, the Avengers have fought countless villains.

We've compared every villain our heroes have fought in the MCU to their comic-book versions.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Hawkeye."

Jeff Bridges played the very first big bad of the MCU, Obadiah Stane — or as he's known in the comics, Iron Monger — in "Iron Man."

Obadiah Stane/Iron Monger. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount Pictures

First comics appearance: "Iron Man No. 163" in October 1982 (as Stane) and "Iron Man No. 200" in November 1985 (as Iron Monger)

MCU appearances: "Iron Man" (as Bridges) and "What If...?" (voiced by Kiff VandenHeuvel)

Tim Roth took on the role of the Abomination (real name Emil Blonsky) for "The Incredible Hulk."

Abomination. Marvel Unlimited/Universal

First comics appearance: "Tales to Astonish No. 90" in April 1967

MCU appearances: "The Incredible Hulk," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and the upcoming Disney+ series "She-Hulk"

William Hurt was, at least until "Shang-Chi," the only actor from "The Incredible Hulk" who remained in the MCU. He plays Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a perennial thorn in the side of the Avengers ... and eventual Red Hulk?

Thunderbolt Ross. Marvel Unlimited/Universal

First comics appearance: "The Incredible Hulk No. 1" in May 1962

MCU appearances: "The Incredible Hulk," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Black Widow" as Hurt, and voiced by Mike McGill in "What If...?"

The Leader (real name Dr. Samuel Sterns) was briefly hinted at in "The Incredible Hulk," as played by Tim Blake Nelson.

The Leader. Marvel Unlimited/Universal

First comics appearance: "Tales to Astonish No. 62" in December 1964

MCU appearances: "The Incredible Hulk"

Sam Rockwell played a significantly younger version of Iron Man nemesis Justin Hammer in "Iron Man 2."

Story continues

Justin Hammer. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount

First comics appearance: "Iron Man No. 120" in March 1979

MCU appearances: "Iron Man 2"

Mickey Rourke played the other antagonist of the film, Ivan Vanko, aka Whiplash. In the comics, there have been many characters to go by the name Whiplash, the first being Mark Scarlotti.

Whiplash. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount Pictures

First comics appearance: "Tales of Suspense No. 97" in January 1968

MCU appearances: "Iron Man 2"

As it currently stands in the MCU, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, is more of an anti-hero than an outright villain, but his journey started in "Thor" as an antagonist.

Loki. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Journey Into Mystery No. 85" in October 1962

MCU appearances: "Thor," "The Avengers," "Thor: The Dark World," "Thor: Ragnarok," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," "Loki," and "What If...?"

Loki uses the Destroyer, an enchanted suit of Asgardian armor, to try and kill his brother Thor to no avail. The Destroyer has been around in comics for decades.

The Destroyer. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount Pictures

First comics appearance: "Journey Into Mystery No. 118" in July 1965

MCU appearances: "Thor" and "What If...?"

Laufey, the king of the Frost Giants and Loki's birth father, was played by Colm Feore. In the movies, he just looks like a blue White Walker from "Game of Thrones."

Laufey. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount Pictures

First comics appearance: "Journey Into Mystery No. 112" in January 1965

MCU appearances: "Thor"

Captain America's biggest nemesis, the Red Skull (real name Johann Shmidt), was first played by Hugo Weaving. He reappeared in "Infinity War" and "Endgame" played by Ross Marquand.

Red Skull. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount/Disney

First comics appearance: "Captain America Comics No. 7" in October 1941 (as Johann Shmidt)

MCU appearances: "Captain America: The First Avenger" (Weaving) and "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "What If...?" (Marquand)

Arnim Zola, played by Toby Jones, has a more subdued look in both of the "Captain America" films he's in, compared to his comics design.

Arnim Zola. Marvel Unlimited/Paramount/Disney

First comics appearance: "Captain America No. 208" in April 1977

MCU appearances: "Captain America: The First Avenger," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Agent Carter," and "What If...?"

Guy Pearce played Aldrich Killian, creator of Extremis and criminal mastermind, in "Iron Man 3."

Aldrich Killian. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Iron Man vol. 4 No. 1" in January 2005

MCU appearances: "Iron Man 3"

Rebecca Hall played scientist Maya Hansen, who worked with Killian to create Extremis before having a change of heart, in "Iron Man 3."

Maya Hansen. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Iron Man vol. 4 No. 1" in January 2005

MCU appearances: "Iron Man 3"

Stéphanie Szostak played Ellen Brandt, a veteran injected with Extremis. In the comics, she's involved with Man-Thing.

Ellen Brandt. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Savage Tales No. 1" in May 1971

MCU appearances: "Iron Man 3"

James Badge Dale played another veteran injected with Extremis named Eric Savin. In the comics, he's a cyborg known as Coldblood.

Eric Savin. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Marvel Comics Presents No. 26" in August 1989

MCU appearances: "Iron Man 3"

Christopher Eccleston played Malekith, king of the Dark Elves, in "Thor: The Dark World."

Malekith. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Thor No. 344" in June 1984

MCU appearances: "Thor: The Dark World"

His sidekick, Kurse, was played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Kurse. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Thor No. 347" in September 1984

MCU appearances: "Thor: The Dark World"

Instead of dying at the end of the first "Captain America," Bucky Barnes was turned into the Winter Soldier — an assassin for Hydra — for 90 years, before getting control of his mind back. He's played by Sebastian Stan.

The Winter Solider." Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Captain America No. 1" in January 2005 (as the Winter Soldier)

MCU appearances (as the Winter Soldier): "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "What If...?"

Post-credit cameos: "Ant-Man" and "Black Panther"

Note: Stan also appears in "Captain America: The First Avenger," but only as Bucky Barnes, pre-mind control.

In the MCU, Brock Rumlow was a secret Hydra agent inside S.H.I.E.L.D. before getting turned into his more recognizable persona, Crossbones, due to a building collapsing on him. He's played by Frank Grillo.

Crossbones. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Captain America No. 360" in November 1989

MCU appearances: "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "What If...?"

The legendary Robert Redford played the head of Hydra, Alexander Pierce, in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." In the comics, he's just a run-of-the-mill secret agent (and sometimes Hydra spy).

Alexander Pierce. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Nick Fury vs. S.H.I.E.L.D. No. 3" in August 1988

MCU appearances: "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Avengers: Endgame"

In the comics, Jasper Sitwell is a heroic S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. In the MCU, as played by Maximiliano Hernández, he's revealed to be a secret Hydra agent.

Jasper Sitwell. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Strange Tales No. 144" in May 1966

MCU appearances: "Thor," "The Avengers," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Batroc the Leaper, played by Georges St-Pierre in the MCU, wears a muted purple and yellow outfit as a nod to his flamboyant comics costume.

Batroc the Leaper. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Tales of Suspense No. 75" in March 1966

MCU appearances: "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "What If...?"

Lee Pace played Ronan the Accuser, a radicalized Kree soldier, for the first time in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Ronan the Accuser. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Fantastic Four No. 65" in August 1967

MCU appearances: "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Captain Marvel"

His enforcer, Korath the Pursuer, was played by Djimon Hounsou.

Korath. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Quasar No. 32" in March 1992

MCU appearances: "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Captain Marvel," and "What If...?"

The Collector isn't strictly a villain, but he's also definitely not a hero. He's played by Benicio del Toro.

The Collector. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Avengers No. 28" in May 1966

MCU appearances: "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "What If...?"

Post-credit cameos: "Thor: The Dark World"

The version of Thanos we all know and love today, as played by Josh Brolin, made his debut in "Guardians of the Galaxy." He was briefly played by Damion Poitier for a post-credits stinger in "The Avengers."

Thanos. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Invincible Iron Man No. 55" in February 1973

MCU appearances: "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "What If...?" (Brolin)

Post-credit cameos: "The Avengers" (Poitier) and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (Brolin)

The titular baddie of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" — Ultron — was voiced by James Spader.

Ultron. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Avengers No. 55" in August 1968

MCU appearances: "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (Spader) and "What If...?" (voiced by Ross Marquand)

Another side villain, Ulysses Klaue, made his debut in "Age of Ultron," though he'd return later. Klaue was played by Andy Serkis. In the comics, he's called Klaw, and he has a more in-your-face arm weapon.

Klaw/Klaue. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Fantastic Four No. 53" in August 1966

MCU appearances: "Avengers: Age of Ultron" "Black Panther," and "What If...?"

In the MCU, Baron Strucker is responsible for creating the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver as part of Hydra. He was played by Thomas Kretschmann in "Age of Ultron." A young version of him was also in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." played by Joey Defore.

Baron Wolfgang von Strucker. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos No. 5" in January 1964

MCU appearances: "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (Kretschmann) and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." (Defore)

Post-credit cameos: "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"

The main villain of "Ant-Man" was Corey Stoll as Darren Cross, who, in the comics, was just a rival of Scott Lang. After the film, Cross' turn as Yellowjacket was integrated into the comics.

Yellowjacket. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Marvel Premiere No. 47" in April 1979 (as Cross), "The Astonishing Ant-Man No. 12" in September 2016 (as Yellowjacket)

MCU appearances: "Ant-Man" and (reportedly) the upcoming film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

Note: A version of Yellowjacket appears in an episode of "What If...?," but it's someone else under the mask.

Daniel Brühl's Helmut Zemo (aka Baron Zemo) first appeared in "Captain America: Civil War," but he got to don his famous mask from the comics in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Helmut Zemo. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Captain America No. 168" in December 1973 (as Phoenix), "Captain America No. 276" in December 1982 (as Baron Zemo)

MCU appearances: "Captain America: Civil War" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Although Chiwetel Ejiofor's Karl Mordo spent most of "Doctor Strange" as an ally, comic fans knew his heel turn was coming by the end. His name in the comics is Baron Mordo.

Baron Karl Mordo. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Strange Tales No. 111" in August 1963

MCU appearances: "Doctor Strange" and the upcoming film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Kaecilius, played by Mads Mikkelsen, was dragged into the Dark Dimension by the film's end, meaning we could see him again.

Kaecilius. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Strange Tales No. 130" in March 1965

MCU appearances: "Doctor Strange"

But the film's true big bad was the all-powerful ruler of the Dark Dimension, Dormammu. He was voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch — we never see his whole body in the film, just a floating head.

Dormammu. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Strange Tales No. 126" in November 1964

MCU appearances: "Doctor Strange"

When the Guardians of the Galaxy returned for "Vol. 2," they faced off against Ego the Living Planet, played by Kurt Russell.

Ego. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Mighty Thor No. 133" in October 1966

MCU appearances: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "What If...?"

One of the film's silliest elements was Taserface — a real comics character — played by Chris Sullivan.

Taserface. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Guardians of the Galaxy No. 1" in June 1990

MCU appearances: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "What If...?"

Elizabeth Debicki's character Ayesha set up the origin of one of Marvel's most iconic characters, Adam Warlock. In the comics, she's also known as Paragon, Kismet, and Her.

Ayesha. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Incredible Hulk Annual No. 6" in 1977 (as Paragon), "Fantastic Four vol. 3 No. 11" in 1998 (as Ayesha)

MCU appearances: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and the upcoming film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

Moving back to Earth ... Michael Keaton played Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture, in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." His costume was a far cry from his traditional comics look.

Vulture. Marvel Unlimited/Sony Pictures

First comics appearance: "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 2" in May 1963

MCU appearances: "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Note: Keaton was also shown in the trailer for Sony's upcoming film "Morbius," as what looks like Adrian. With the events of "Loki" ... maybe it really is him.

In more of an Easter egg than anything else, Michael Mando played Mac Gargan who, in the comics, goes on to become the Scorpion. In "Homecoming," the character had a scorpion tattoo on his neck, in a nod to his comics origin.

Mac Gargan. Marvel Unlimited/Sony Pictures

First comics appearance: "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 19" in December 1964 (as Gargan), "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 20" in January 1965 (as Scorpion)

MCU appearances: "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Another comics nod was Donald Glover's small role as Aaron Davis, who's known as the Prowler in Spider-Man lore. He also mentions his nephew during a scene, who any comics reader knows is Miles Morales, an alternate universe version of Spider-Man.

Aaron Davis. Marvel Unlimited/Sony Pictures

First comics appearance: "Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man No. 1" in November 2011 (as Davis)

MCU appearances: "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Michael Chernus played one of Adrian's henchmen, Phineas, who's called the Tinkerer in the comics. He's much younger in the MCU.

The Tinkerer. Marvel Unlimited/Sony Pictures

First comics appearance: "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 2" in May 1963

MCU appearances: "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Logan Marshall-Green briefly played a character named Jackson Brice in "Homecoming." In the comics, he's known as Montana, but in the film, he was the first Shocker.

Montana/Shocker. Marvel Unlimited/Sony Pictures

First comics appearance: "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 10" in March 1964

MCU appearances: "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Bokeem Woodbine played another minor villain in "Homecoming," known as the Shocker (real name Herman Schultz). He was the second Shocker in the film.

Shocker. Marvel Unlimited/Sony Pictures

First comics appearance: "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 46" in March 1967

MCU appearances: "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Hela, the Goddess of Death, is played by Cate Blanchett in "Thor: Ragnarok."

Hela. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Journey Into Mystery No. 102" in March 1964

MCU appearances: "Thor: Ragnarok"

She enlists Skurge, an Asgardian with an affinity for machine guns, played by Karl Urban, to help her. He's also known as the Executioner in the comics, a title Hela bestows upon him in the film.

Skurge. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Journey Into Mystery No. 103" in April 1964

MCU appearances: "Thor: Ragnarok" and "What If...?"

However, she's eventually defeated by the demon lord Surtur, voiced by Clancy Brown (and motion captured by director Taika Waititi).

Surtur. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Journey Into Mystery No. 99" in December 1963

MCU appearances: "Thor: Ragnarok" and "What If...?"

Jeff Goldblum also pops in to play the dictatorial leader of Sakaar, the Grandmaster.

The Grandmaster. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Avengers No. 69" in October 1969

MCU appearances: "Thor: Ragnarok," "What If...?," and the upcoming film "Thor: Love and Thunder"

Post-credit cameos: Technically not post-credits, but Goldblum can be seen during the credits of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

Michael B. Jordan played Erik "Killmonger" Stevens — the son of a cast-out Wakandan prince — in "Black Panther."

Killmonger. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Jungle Action No. 6" in September 1973

MCU appearances: "Black Panther" and "What If...?"

Four members of the Black Order, aliens who work for Thanos, are introduced in "Infinity War." First up, Proxima Midnight, played by Carrie Coon.

Proxima Midnight. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Infinity No. 1" in October 2013

MCU appearances: "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "What If...?"

Then there's Ebony Maw, played by Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Ebony Maw. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Infinity No. 1" in October 2013

MCU appearances: "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "What If...?"

Corvus Glaive was played by Michael James Shaw.

Corvus Glaive. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Infinity: Free Comic Book Day" in May 2013

MCU appearances: "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame," as Shaw and voiced by Fred Tatasciore in "What If...?"

And finally, Cull Obsidian, who's based on the comics character Black Dwarf, played Terry Notary.

Black Dwarf/Cull Obsidian. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Infinity No. 1" in October 2013

MCU appearances: "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "What If...?"

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" doesn't really have a super-villain. Ghost (real name Ava Starr), played by Hannah John-Kamen, is the closest thing — and she's markedly different than her male comics counterpart.

Ghost. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Iron Man No. 219" in June 1987

MCU appearances: "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

She's working with Bill Foster, aka Goliath — also not a villain, more of a foil — played by Laurence Fishburne. In the comics, Goliath is actually an Avenger.

Bill Foster. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Avengers No. 32" in September 1966

MCU appearances: "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Sonny Burch, played by Walton Goggins, is easily the most evil character in the film.

Sonny Burch. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Iron Man vol. 3 No. 73" in December 2003

MCU appearances: "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

The true villain of "Captain Marvel" is revealed to be Yon-Rogg, played by Jude Law.

Yon-Rogg. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Marvel Super-Heroes No. 12" in December 1967

MCU appearances: "Captain Marvel"

Att-Lass, played by Algenis Perez Soto, is based on Captain Atlas.

Captain Atlas/Att-Lass. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Quasar No. 9" in April 1990

MCU appearances: "Captain Marvel"

Bron-Char was played by Rune Temte.

Bron-Char. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Avengers vol. 1 No. 364" in July 1993

MCU appearances: "Captain Marvel"

Gemma Chan's first character in the MCU was Minn-Erva, based on Doctor Minerva. However, Chan is now in the MCU again as a different character, Sersi, in "Eternals."

Doctor Minerva/Minn-Erva. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Captain Marvel No. 50" in May 1977

MCU appearances: "Captain Marvel"

Annette Bening played a version of the Supreme Intelligence, the AI that rules the Kree Empire in both the film and the comics.

The Supreme Intelligence. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Fantastic Four No. 65" in August 1967

MCU appearances: "Captain Marvel"

Jake Gyllenhaal entered the MCU in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" when he played Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio.

Mysterio. Marvel Unlimited/Sony Pictures

First comics appearance: "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 13" in June 1964

MCU appearances: "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

While the real obstacle in "WandaVision" was grief, Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness was also a formidable foe. In the comics, she's much older and more of an ally to Wanda. Hahn was nominated for an Emmy for her performance.

Agatha Harkness. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Fantastic Four No. 94" in January 1970

MCU appearances: "WandaVision" and the upcoming Disney+ series "Agatha: House of Harkness"

White Vision, played by Paul Bettany, battled the original Vision before flying away to parts unknown.

White Vision. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The West Coast Avengers vol. 2 No. 45" in June 1989

MCU appearances: "WandaVision"

In the comics Flag Smasher is one person, named Karl Morgenthau. In "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," it's a terrorist group led by Karli Morgenthau, played by Erin Kellyman.

Flag Smasher and Karli Morgenthau. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Captain America No. 312" in December 1985

MCU appearances: "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Karli was given her powers by the Power Broker. In the comics, there have been two Power Brokers, the first being Curtiss Jackson and the second an unknown figure. Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter seems more influenced by the second in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

The Power Broker. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Avengers: The Initiative Annual No. 1" in January 2008

MCU appearances: "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus made an instant splash playing Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Strange Tales No. 159" in August 1967

MCU appearances: "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Post-credit cameos: "Black Widow"

John Walker, or US Agent, is played by Wyatt Russell.

US Agent. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Captain America No. 323" in November 1986 (as Super-Patriot), "Captain America No. 354" in June 1989 (as US Agent)

MCU appearances: "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Ravonna Renslayer, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, was a judge desperate for control inside the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in "Loki."

Ravonna Renslayer. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Avengers No. 23" in December 1965

MCU appearances: "Loki"

Sylvie, or Lady Loki, isn't a true villain, but she's not exactly a hero either. She shares qualities with both Lady Loki and Enchantress from the comics, and she is played by Sophia DiMartino.

Lady Loki/Enchantress/Sylvie. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Thor vol. 3 No. 5" in January 2008 (Lady Loki) and "Dark Reign: Young Avengers No. 1" in July 2009 (Sylvie/Enchantress)

MCU appearances: "Loki"

Kid Loki is another famous Loki variant introduced in "Loki," and was played by Jack Veal.

Kid Loki. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Thor No. 617" in November 2010

MCU appearances: "Loki"

We also see a version of Loki from "Vote Loki" — called President Loki in the show — played by Tom Hiddleston.

President Loki. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Vote Loki No. 1" in June 2016

MCU appearances: "Loki"

In the "Loki" finale, the mastermind behind the TVA was revealed as He Who Remains, played by Jonathan Majors. A variant of the character known as Kang the Conqueror will appear in future MCU installments. In the comics, the two are unrelated.

He Who Remains/Kang. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Thor No. 245" in March 1976 (He Who Remains) and "The Avengers No. 8" in September 1964 (Kang)

MCU appearances: "Loki" (as He Who Remains) and the upcoming film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" (as Kang)

He Who Remains was protected by the smoke monster known as Alioth in "Loki." The entity is also called Alioth the Usurper in the comics.

Alioth. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Avengers: The Terminatrix Objective No. 1" in September 1993

MCU appearances: "Loki"

Natasha and her family battle a gender-swapped Taskmaster in "Black Widow," played by Olga Kurylenko. In the comics, his name is Tony Masters.

Taskmaster. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Avengers No. 195" in May 1980

MCU appearances: "Black Widow"

Legendary actor Tony Leung played Wenwu, aka the Mandarin and the leader of the Ten Rings in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

The Mandarin. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Tales of Suspense No. 50" in February 1964

MCU appearances: "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Note: A version of the Mandarin, played by Ben Kingsley, was introduced in "Iron Man 3," but he was revealed to actually be an actor named Trevor Slattery playing a part on behalf of Aldrich Killian.

One of Wenwu's disciples was Razor Fist — an assassin with a machete for a hand — played by Florian Munteanu.

Razor Fist. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Master of Kung Fu No. 29" in June 1975

MCU appearances: "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Andy Le played a version of Death Dealer, an enemy of Shang-Chi in the comics. In the film, he's a member of the Ten Rings who trained Shang-Chi as a kid.

Death Dealer. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Master of Kung Fu No. 115" in August 1982

MCU appearances: "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

The ultimate big bad of the film was the Dweller-in-Darkness, a demonic dragon-esque creature who sucks people's souls from their bodies.

Dweller-in-Darkness. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Doctor Strange No. 30" in August 1978

MCU appearances: "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

The big bad of "Eternals" was a Celestial named Arishem, based on the comics character Arishem the Judge. He promised he'd be back at the end of the film. He was voiced by David Kaye.

Arishem. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Eternals No. 2" in August 1976

MCU appearances: "Eternals"

Another secondary antagonist was Kro, a Deviant (an alien race engineered for destruction), voiced by Bill Skarsgard.

Kro. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Eternals No. 1" in July 1976

MCU appearances: "Eternals"

Maya Lopez, aka Echo, is currently an antagonist to our heroes — though that might change in her future show. She's played by Alaqua Cox.

Echo. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Daredevil No. 9" in December 1999

MCU appearances: "Hawkeye" and the upcoming Disney+ series "Echo"

Her former right-hand man is Kazi, played by Fra Fee. In the comics, he's known as the Clown.

Kazi. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "Hawkeye No. 8" in February 2013

MCU appearances: "Hawkeye"

Warning: Here come the "Spider-Man" spoilers. First up, Alfred Molina returns from "Spider-Man 2" in 2004 to reprise his role as Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus or Doc Ock.

Doctor Octopus. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 3" in July 1963

MCU appearances: "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Note: Molina originally played Octavius in "Spider-Man 2," which is not in the MCU.

Willem Dafoe also returns from the original "Spider-Man" trilogy as Norman Osborne, aka the Green Goblin.

Green Goblin. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 14" in July 1964

MCU appearances: "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Note: Dafoe originally played Osborne in "Spider-Man," "Spider-Man 2," and "Spider-Man 3," which are not in the MCU.

Thomas Haden Church is the final person from the original "Spider-Man" trilogy to return. He played Flint Marko, aka Sandman.

Sandman. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 6" in November 1963

MCU appearances: "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Note: Church originally played Osborne in "Spider-Man 3," which is not in the MCU.

Spider-Man's next foe is Lizard, or Curt Connors, played by Rhys Ifans.

Lizard. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 6" in November 1963

MCU appearances: "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Note: Ifans originally played Connors in "The Amazing Spider-Man," which is not in the MCU.

Rounding out the villains of "No Way Home" is Jamie Foxx's Max Dillon, better known as Electro.

Electro. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 9" in February 1964

MCU appearances: "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Note: Foxx originally played Dillon in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," which is not in the MCU.

Tom Hardy's version of Eddie Brock briefly appears in the mid-credits scene of "No Way Home," although his better half, the symbiote Venom, doesn't appear on-screen.

Eddie Brock. Marvel Unlimited/Sony

First comics appearance: "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 298" in March 1988 as Brock, "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 300" in May 1988 as Venom

MCU appearances: "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Note: Hardy is part of Sony's own Spider-Man universe and has his own movies: "Venom" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." With the way the mid-credits scene played out, the MCU will most likely have its own version of Venom soon.

Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, as played by Vincent D'Onofrio, made his anticipated debut in the "Hawkeye" finale.

Kingpin. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

First comics appearance: "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 50" in July 1967

MCU appearances: "Daredevil" and "Hawkeye"

Read the original article on Insider