Here's everyone cheering on Serena Williams from her star-studded US Open box, from Tiger Woods to Anna Wintour

Serena Williams has had a host of guests in her box at the US Open. Getty/Tim Clayton

Serena Williams is playing what might be her last-ever tennis tournament at the US Open.

For the occasion, she's had plenty of support in her box from family and friends.

Here's who has been on hand to cheer on the 40-year-old star.

Alexis Ohanian and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Alexis Ohanian with Olympia Ohanian Jr. Getty/Jean Catuffe

Williams' husband and their daughter have been in her box to watch both of her matches at the US Open so far.

Williams and Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, married in 2017. Williams gave birth to Olympia later that year.

Venus Williams

Venus, who was knocked out of the women's singles draw in the first round on Tuesday, watched her sister beat World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday night.

The two sisters played together in the women's doubles on Thursday, where they lost to the Czech duo Linda Nosková and Lucie Hradecká in the first round.

Oracene Price

Oracene Price. Reuters//Mike Segar

Price is Serena and Venus' mother.

She coached the pair alongside their father and her former husband, Richard Williams, as youngsters.

Price and Williams divorced in 2002, after which she reverted to using her maiden name.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Serena Williams are close friends. Getty/Matthew Stockman

Woods was in Williams' box alongside his girlfriend, Erica Herman, to watch her beat Kontaveit on Wednesday.

Williams has a close relationship with the golfer and told reporters that he was "one of the reasons" she is playing at Flushing Meadows this year.

"We talked a lot, he was really trying to get me motivated," she said of Woods.

"When you can rely on someone like that, I mean, my goodness, he's Tiger Woods, it was really helpful to get clarity."

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour. Getty/Matthew Stockman

Wintour, the editor of Vogue magazine, has been in Williams' box for both of her matches so far.

Williams announced that she would be "evolving away" from tennis after the US Open via an emotional letter published in Wintour's magazine last month.

Rennae Stubbs

Rennae Stubbs. Getty/Elsa

Stubbs, a multiple Grand Slam doubles champion, has been helping coach both Serena and Venus at the US Open.

Serena's coach Eric Hechtman; her agent, Jill Smoller; and Jamere Jenkins, one of her hitting partners have also been guests in the box.

A host of other stars have been supporting Williams from the stands, including Zendaya.

—US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2022

Zendaya, an American actress and musician, is starring in a tennis movie named "Challengers" next year.

And the Hadid sisters.

Gigi and Bella Hadid. Getty/Jean Catuffe

Models Gigi and Bella Hadid were at Williams' match on Wednesday and were very vocal in their support for the American tennis star.

According to Grazia, Gigi wore a gold "S" pin for Serena on her red jumpsuit.

Spike Lee, too.

Spike Lee's outfit certainly caught the eye. Getty/Jean Catuffe

Ahead of Williams' first-round match this year, movie director Lee shared a special message for the 40-year-old with the US Open's Twitter account.

"I think of you as my little sister," Lee said in a video. "Congratulations on all you've done. You're definitely one of the GOATs.

"I want to give love to your parents and your siblings, because they've helped you, too. Spreading love is the Brooklyn way."

And a host of music stars, including Seal.

Seal. Getty/Jean Catuffe

British singer Seal, the ex-husband of model Heidi Klum, was in the stands to watch Williams on Wednesday.

Before the match, he was pictured hugging his and Klum's eldest daughter, Leni Klum, 18.

Jared Leto.

Leto is the lead singer of Thirty Seconds to Mars. Getty/Jean Catuffe

And legendary singer Dionne Warwick.

Dionne Warwick (L). Getty/Jean Catuffe

Warwick was mistaken by a commentator for Motown legend Gladys Knight as she watched Williams on Wednesday.

The 81-year-old appeared to find the mistake funny, tweeting after the match: "Hi, I'm Gladys Knight, and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won't walk on by but will say a little prayer for you."

Others who have watched Williams at Flushing Meadows this year include Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson. Getty/Jean Catuffe

Former President Bill Clinton.

Former US President Clinton watched Williams first round match on Monday. Getty/Jean Catuffe

'Pitch Perfect' actress Rebel Wilson.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. Getty/Gotham

Olympic downhill skier Lindsey Vonn.

Vonn watched Williams with her boyfriend, Diego Osorio. Getty/Jean Catuffe

Fashion designer Vera Wang.

Vera Wang (L). Getty/Jean Catuffe

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham (L). Getty/Jean Catuffe

And 'Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman.

Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Getty/Jean Catuffe

