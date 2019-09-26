Here's everyone who has been sentenced in the college admissions scandal so far

REUTERS/Katherine Taylor





Dozens of wealthy people, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, have been charged in the college admissions scandal.

Federal prosecutors say parents paid about $25 million to get their students into elite schools like the University of Southern California, Stanford, and Yale as part of the scheme.

Federal prosecutors have charged 51 people, some of whom have already pleaded guilty.

Here's the full list of people who have been sentenced in college admissions scandal.

Sentencings have begun for the college admissions scandal, in which federal prosecutors say parents paid about $25 million to get their students into elite schools like the University of Southern California, Stanford, and Yale.

Court documents reviewed by Insider said the scheme involved bribing college athletic coaches to recruit students regardless of their athletic ability, and bribing entrance exam administrators to falsify ACT and SAT answers. Federal prosecutors have charged 51 people.

Prosecutors say the scheme was led by William "Rick" Singer, a so-called college-prep professional who ran a sham charity that was found to be at the center of the scandal. He has pleaded guilty.

Dozens of wealthy people, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, as well as CEOs, high-profile lawyers, and college coaches were charged as part of the scheme.

Former Stanford University sailing coach John Vandemoer was sentenced to one day in prison

John Vandemoer, former head sailing coach at Stanford, arrives at federal court in Boston on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. More

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Former Stanford University sailing coach John Vandemoer was the first person to be sentenced as part of the college admissions scandal.

He sentenced to one day in prison, with time served. He was also sentenced to two years supervised release and has to pay a $10,000 fine.

Vandemoer was fired from Stanford and pleaded guilty to racketeering charges shortly after being indicted.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Vandemoer accepted $610,000 in bribes to facilitate the admissions of students as salinity recruits. Court documents say the funds were put into Stanford's sailing program.

Prosecutors had asked a federal judge in Boston to sentence Vandemoer to 13 months in prison.

Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in jail

Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court in Boston to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. More

AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in jail after admitting that she paid $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT answers falsified as part of the scandal.

The "Desperate Housewives" actor pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May. She was the first parent to be sentenced in the scandal.

Along with the 14-day prison sentence, Huffman was fined $30,000 and ordered to do 250 hours of community service. She will be on supervised release for a year.