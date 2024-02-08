Here's everything you need to know about early voting in person or by mail

Early voting begins on Thursday and here are the different ways that Illinois residents can cast a vote before the primary election on March 19.

Illinois voters will be voting twice this year as the oval office, seats in the Illinois General Assembly and Illinois Supreme Court, congressional districts, and some county offices are up for grabs.

Early voting allows people to cast a ballot before election day in person and through the mail. As long as a person is a registered Illinois voter, they will be allowed to vote during the 40-day period that ends March 18. Once a voter casts an early ballot, the vote is final, and can not vote on primary election day.

More: When does early voting start? Here are answers to your Illinois election questions

In-person voting

In-person voting can be done in Sangamon County at the election office, 300 S. Ninth St. on the first floor. Voting hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday until March 8.

Here are the extended voting hours:

Feb. 12 (Lincoln’s Birthday): 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Feb. 19 (President’s Day): 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Feb. 24: 9 a.m.-noon

March 2: 9 a.m.- noon

March 9: 9 a.m.-noon

March 10: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

March 11-15: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

March 16: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

March 17: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

March 18: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Voting by mail

Another method for early voting is voting by mail; those who wish to vote by mail must complete an application from the Sangamon County election office. It can be done electronically or in person. The earliest the ballots can be sent out is Feb. 8 but no later than March 14.

Voters may return their ballots by United States Postal Service at the Sangamon County Juvenile/Regional Office of Education, 2201 S. Dirksen Parkway, no postage is necessary. In-person hand delivered at the election office, or a ballot drop box available 24/7 at the Sangamon County Complex on Monroe Street

Drop boxes will be available in all counties across Illinois, voters can find the nearest one through the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

Overseas voting

Those serving in the military or living overseas also have an option for voting. The Federal Voting Assistance Program has a form, The Federal Postcard Application, that allows any U.S. citizens either serving or living overseas to vote by mail. The application can be submitted by mail or email (elections@sangamonil.gov).

Illinois voters can find their nearest early voting location through the ISBOE website using the polling place lookup tool.

Contact Hope Gadson: hgadson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: What to know about early voting in the 2024 Illinois primary