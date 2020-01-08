Everything we know so far about the crash involving a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 in Iran

Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A plane carrying 176 people crashed minutes after takeoff in Iran, killing everyone on board.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane was three years old and had recently been tested. Authorities have distanced the incident from terrorism as tensions heighten between the US and Iran.

Ukraine's embassy in Tehran appeared to delete an earlier statement that totally dismissed the idea of terrorism or a rocket attack, replacing it with one that says the cause is unknown and being investigated.

The plane appeared to burst into flames in midair, and authorities in Ukraine and Iran will investigate. But the American plane manufacturer Boeing may have trouble dealing with Iran and may face further scrutiny after other fatal crashes.

Here is everything we know, from the timeline, to the victims, to the possible causes, and how investigations into the crash could work.

A Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed in Iran early on Wednesday morning, killing all 176 people on board in what authorities are initially attributing to a technical issue.

Investigations will be conducted into what caused the crash, and Ukraine's embassy has already offered a shifting account of the crash.

But officials have largely been consistent in distancing it from the possibility of terrorism — particularly relevant amid heightened tensions in Iran after the US assassinated its top general and Iran subsequently attacked bases housing US troops in Iraq.

The plane appeared to burst into flames in the air, videos posted on social media showed.

People of seven nationalities were killed in the crash, in an incident that could pile further scrutiny on its manufacturer, Boeing, which is already dealing with the fallout from two fatal crashes by a different plane model.

This is what we know so far.

The plane appeared to burst into flames and crashed less than 10 minutes after takeoff

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 NG took off from Iran's Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport at 6.12 a.m. local time Wednesday, according to flight-tracking site FlightRadar24.

Flight PS 752 was bound for Kiev, Ukraine, but lost contact two minutes after taking off, FlightRadar24 recorded.

167 passengers and nine crew members were on board.

This was the flight path:

A video, shared by state-run media outlet the Iranian Students' News Agency, appears to show the plane on fire in the air before hitting the ground and filling the sky with flames. The video's content and connection to this crash has not yet been confirmed.

Debris and engine parts ended up strewn across a field about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the airport, Reuters reported. Reuters quoted the head of Iran's emergency services, Pirhossein Koulivand, as saying that the flames were "so heavy" that 22 ambulances, four bus ambulances, and a helicopter could not "do any rescue."

The time of the crash is not yet known, but the short distance between the plane and the airport shows that it was just minutes after takeoff.

Investigators will now look into the cause of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but officials are distancing it from terrorism

Both Ukrainian and Iranian authorities said in the hours after the crash that it had been caused by technical problems, dismissing the idea that it could have been a terrorist attack.

Ukraine's embassy in Tehran initially dismissed the idea of terrorism or a rocket attack, The Independent reported, blaming an engine failure instead. But that statement has since been replaced by one that says the cause is unknown and being investigated.

Reuters reported that the embassy said the earlier statement was based on preliminary information but was not official, and that Iranian authorities had asked the embassy to remove it.

Qassem Biniaz, an official at the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, told government news agency IRNA that an engine caught fire and the pilot was unable to regain control, The New York Times reported.