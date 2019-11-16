Here's everything we know about Mina Chang, who rapidly rose from a self-described singer to a State Department official with a dubious résumé

Department of State

Mina Chang, a 35-year-old State Department official, prompted a flurry of interest over her credentials this week after she was alleged to have embellished her work history and educational experience.

In a statement from her previous nonprofit group, executive director Ian Dailey characterized the news reports as a "classic 'hit-job'" and said he was "disgusted with the unwarranted attack" against Chang.

Here's what we know about Chang, who joined the Trump administration in April.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Mina Chang, a 35-year-old State Department official, prompted a flurry of interest over her credentials this week after she was alleged to have embellished her work history and educational experience.

At first glance, the State Department's deputy assistant secretary to the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations appears to have received extensive training and education from prestigious institutions, but a closer look reveals she may have misrepresented her background.

In a statement from her previous nonprofit group, executive director Ian Dailey characterized the news reports as a "classic 'hit-job'" and said he was "disgusted with the unwarranted attack" against Chang.

"Shame on you every outlet [sic] that picked up this story without doing your own research and merely surmised the onerous positions of the original," Dailey wrote, in reference to NBC News's original report. "You wonder why the media isn't trusted? … it's this, right here."

Here's what we know about Chang:

Chang worked as the CEO of a nonprofit group.

Chance Yeh/WireImage

Chang was the CEO of nonprofit group Linking the World for nine years.

"We create broad awareness of America's unique role in the world," the group says on its website. "By first helping others recognize why a stable and strong America is vital for global security, we will be able to make the case for a proactive national security, defense policy, and foreign policy rather than the more traditional reactive approaches of the past."

Linking the World advocated for the use of drones in international humanitarian responses, including disaster relief.

"Applying insights gleaned from a broad range of civilian and military data sets, data analytics, social science and geo-spatial intelligence capabilities to identify and assist vulnerable communities, the organization worked to isolate root causes of instability, and direct development initiatives to remove exploitation points used by violent extremist groups," the website adds.

According to the nonprofit group, $10,000 was spent for overseas work in 2015. The group claims that the low spending is indicative of a highly efficient model of "minimal US staff and no local offices or employees."

In 2019, the group was notified by the IRS of a "potential issue" relating to its previous tax filings. The group stopped taking donations while it works to resolve the problem, according to Ian Dailey, the executive director.

Chang was an aspiring musical artist.