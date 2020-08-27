Here's everything we know about the shooting victims at the Kenosha protests

Twitter

The two victims of a deadly shooting during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin were a 26-year-old avid skateboarder and 36-year-old father to a young daughter, reports have indicated following the fatal incident that occurred on Tuesday night.

Early reports indicated one of the victims was 26-year-old Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, who friends described as a “really sweet person” who “always had a smile on his face” and loved to skateboard.

Mr Huber grew up in Kenosha, where demonstrations have continued throughout the week following the police-shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man who was shot seven times in the back by an officer in a confrontation captured on video that went viral on Sunday night. Multiple GoFundMe pages have since been established to help Mr Huber's family.

The 17-year-old suspected shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse, was a self-described militia member reportedly seen on video patrolling the streets of Kenosha with a rifle strapped to his body.

Mr Rittenhouse was believed to be an ardent supporter of the police who previously attended a rally held by President Donald Trump and also held affiliations with local police cadet programmes.

The second shooting victim was identified by the Milwaukee Journal as 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, a Texas native who leaves behind his daughter and a fiancée.

His sister confirmed his death in a Facebook post, writing: “May you forever be with the angels and rest easy bro. I love you!”

A GoFundMe page has since been established to help Mr Rosenbaum’s family pay for burial costs.

A third person was injured during the shooting and was expected to survive, according to a social justice group the victim was with during the night of the shooting.

Gaige Grosskeutz, 26, was with the People’s Revolution Movement in Kenosha for the protests when he was shot in the arm, according to the group’s spokesperson, Bethany Crevensten.

This is #AnthonyHuber, one of the victims from last night’s shootings. His loved one tells us he was a super talented skater and shared this video with us. They’re honoring his memory by asking everyone to please come to Basik skate park to pay respects. #SkateForHuber #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/a5WGWGQJhL — Pari Cruz (@paricruz) August 26, 2020

A volunteer medic, Mr Grosskreutz has offered his services during various Black Lives Matter demonstrations throughout the state, reports said.

Story continues

A GoFundMe has also been established to help assist the volunteer with his medical bills after the shooting.

Rittenhouse was arrested as a fugitive of justice and faces a homicide charge.

In the video that reported to show him out in Kenosha during the protests, Mr Rittenhouse can be heard saying: “So people are getting injured and our job is to protect this business, and part of my job is to also help people. If there is somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way.

“That’s why I have my rifle because I need to protect myself, obviously,” he added. “I also have my med kit.”

Read more

Anthony Huber named as one of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims