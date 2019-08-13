Here's everything Mayor Bill de Blasio ate at the Iowa State Fair in one day. (Hint: It's a lot.)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's presidential campaign team promised reporters he was going on an "epic food tour" of the Iowa State Fair.

"He can seriously throw back some food!" his campaign team said.

It was a tall order, given the hundreds of food options at the fair, which hosted nearly all of the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders over the weekend. But boy, did he deliver.

According to his campaign, the New York City mayor put away 11 different State Fair foods and drinks in less than eight hours Sunday.

It's an impressive feat, considering fair fare is not exactly known for being "light" or "healthy."

But at 6-foot-5-inches tall, de Blasio has more room than most. In fact, he has more room than any of his fellow contenders: He's the tallest of the people running for president.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio eats a corn dog at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. More

The full list:

Corn dog

Tot-chos

Lemonade

Wonder Bar

Cheese curds

Double Dutch sandwich

Pork chop

Brown sugar grilled pork belly on a stick

Exile Ruthie

Deep-fried Twinkies

Deep-fried Oreo

The candidate ate most of this himself, though he did share the tot-chos and cheese curds with his vegetarian family members — his wife, Chirlane McCray, and son, Dante de Blasio.

This was the mayor's first trip to the Iowa State Fair. And he loved it.

"I love the Iowa State Fair. I'm in love with it," de Blasio said at the start of his speech on the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. "It's amazing."

Mayor Bill de Blasio and his son, Dante, share an order of vegetarian tot-chos Sunday at the Iowa State Fair. More

De Blasio had a giant smile on his face before taking each first bite of food. He "endorsed" the tot-chos — tater tots piled with cheese, tomato, chives and lettuce.

He declared the corn dog a "health food" for its use of corn. (For the record, there isn't any of the kerneled grain in a corn dog.)

The family also spent time playing games — shooting basketballs, kicking soccer balls and trying to throw a baseball into a milk can (they didn't make it).

De Blasio took home a handful of prizes as souvenirs, including several inflatable balls, a black stuffed bulldog, a spotted stuffed pig — and, most likely, a stomachache.

Kim Norvell covers growth and development for the Register. Reach her at knorvell@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Bill de Blasio: Everything the New York mayor ate at Iowa State Fair