Here's what to expect for City of Lansing road construction this year

LANSING — City officials gave updates Thursday on several major 2024 road and repaving projects to include both new and unfinished work from the year before.

Andy Kilpatrick, the city's public service director, said traffic patterns are changing and that's reflected in some of the projects and traffic shifts drivers will see this year.

Proposed changes, some of which were planned during the pandemic but using traffic counts from beforehand, reflect a thinning out of Lansing's traffic, he said.

"So there's not this huge morning rush anymore," Kilpatrick said, noting a lack of an evening exodus as well.

Projects for this year include converting one-way streets to two-way streets and in the upcoming shrinking of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, up to seven lanes at some points, into a five-lane road. Another road, Michigan Avenue, will go from five lanes to four: Two lanes inbound to downtown, one turn lane and one out-bound lane.

The upcoming one lane out of downtown on Michigan Avenue also reflects that change in driving, because people aren't all leaving at 5 p.m., which is likely what traffic planners were anticipating in the 1980s when Kilpatrick said they were expanding lanes.

In general, traffic planners were seeing more cars on the road and anticipating a 1% annual increase in traffic, which was conservative, but today's traffic, even when it's busy, is not as concentrated and that allows for fewer lanes, which will save on maintenance, Kilpatrick said.

In addition to the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Michigan Avenue projects, the city is planning to do additional sewer and roadwork in the Westside neighborhood, including Shiawassee and Martin streets, and the Turner Dodge neighborhood.

The city is also planning a 2.3 mile, 10-foot-wide path beginning at Mt. Hope Avenue and Aurelius Road and through the Fenner Nature Center and Evergreen Cemetery.

The path would end at Discovery Drive and Collins Road, it will attach to the Lansing River Trail but won't have a river view.

It is expected to start soon and finish by winter, with the first part, the Fenner Pathway, costing just under $1 million and the Corporate Research Pathway portion costs about $542,000.

