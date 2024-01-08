Here's what to expect from north-central Kansas' first winter storm of 2024

It's barely one week into 2024 and north-central Kansas is already bracing for a chilly winter weather event.

Snow had already begun falling in Salina on Monday morning, with heavier snowfall expected overnight into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Wichita issued warnings and advisories for several counties in north-central Kansas and extending to western Kansas, including a winter storm warning for Saline County that remains in effect until noon Tuesday.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service in Wichita projected Hutchinson to receive up to four inches of snow from Monday into Tuesday.

What to expect in Salina for winter weather this week

In its warning including Saline County, the NWS said it expects heavy snow to fall throughout the time, with additional accumulations reaching 6 to 8 inches. Additionally, wind is expected to be blowing with gusts as high as 45 mph.

This will lead to "very difficult to impossible travel conditions" due to the blowing and drifting of snow in the area.

"The very strong north winds will (also) cause dangerous and extremely low visibility whiteout conditions at times," the NWS warning said. "The hazardous conditions could impact Monday evening and Tuesday morning commute."

City of Salina, area school districts prepared for winter weather

As the winter weather, including snow, began on Monday, the city of Salina began preparing for the forecast conditions.

According to Brent Buchwald, street superintendent for Salina, the city had salted all arterial roadways, bridge decks and elevated surfaces as of Monday afternoon.

Additionally, the city said trucks equipped with snow plows and staff to drive them were readied to be deployed as snowfall increased.

"The public is asked to allow ample space when approaching salt/plow trucks from behind, as the equipment will be distributing salt to the roadway," the city said in a press release. "Driving too closely to equipment could present additional challenges and safety concerns for operators and other motorists."

By Monday afternoon, Salina and Saline County area school districts began announcing how they were responding to the ongoing weather situation.

A message from Salina USD 305 sent to parents and guardians at noon Monday said the district would be closed Tuesday.

Southeast of Saline USD 306 announced on Facebook that it would be dismissing students from school at 1:30 p.m. Monday and that school would be closed Tuesday.

Ell-Saline USD 307 Superintendent Brian Rowley announced on Facebook that schools were dismissing early, at 1:30 p.m. Monday, and that school would be closed Tuesday.

The Salina Diocese Catholic Schools announced that Love N Learn Early Childhood Center, St. Mary's Grade School and Sacred Heart Junior and Senior High School would also be closed Tuesday.

Cold weather, more snow predicted in Salina on Friday

Despite a bit of a reprieve in weather beginning Wednesday, more winter weather is expected in Salina at the end of the week.

NWS has forecasted additional snowfall to begin Thursday night, with "blustery" and "bitter" cold arctic air arriving with it.

Right now, wind chills are expected in Salina on Friday morning to reach minus 14 and even colder wind chills on Saturday morning at minus 21.

