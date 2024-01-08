Here's what to expect as storm unfolds in South Jersey

Another winter storm is headed our way Tuesday activating flood warnings from the National Weather Service for all of South Jersey.

Those that have been seeking snow will have to keep searching as this storm will be bringing rain, high winds and high temperatures well above 50 °F.

A coastal flood watch warning by the National Weather Service warns that excessive runoff may elevate water levels causing the flooding along the Delaware River and around beach towns.

What's the storm going to be like in South Jersey?

As the day turns to night Tuesday, winds and rain will increase around Burlington and Camden counties. Rain will be heavier closer to the northwestern region of Burlington and Camden County. As you head toward the shore, the rain decreases with winds increasing according to the National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, rain will start sometime after 1 p.m. Tuesday, bringing temperatures to a high of 52.

Winds will start around 5 to 10 mph and reach speeds of up to 20 mph sometime in the afternoon. A little less than an inch of rain is expected around this time according to the National Weather Service.

As the night falls, so will the rain. Most parts of Burlington County and Camden County should experience 1 to 3 inches of heavy rain.

Winds could reach speeds of 20 to 30 mph with a potential to reach 45 mph according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to continue well into the early parts of Wednesday morning. Around 7 a.m., the rain should begin clearing up but winds could continue at 35 mph.

Stronger winds expected in Gloucester, Cumberland counties

As you head farther south, rain will begin to fall earlier in the morning alongside strong winds.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall is expected to start somewhere around 10 a.m. Tuesday with temperatures hitting a high of 53 in areas around Cumberland and Gloucester counties.

Winds will start off near 10 mph and could accelerate to 30 mph throughout the course of the day. Rainfall is expected to be less than an inch during the day.

Rain will continue to fall consistently up until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, with heavy downpours at times. Wind speeds will jump to 40 mph during the night and eventually slow down to about 20 to 25 mph.

Rain will taper off close to 7 a.m. Wednesday, with a slight chance of showers until after noon, bringing temperatures to about 50.

Winds could reach a max speed of 35 mph throughout the day as the storm clears.

Coastal flooding and heavy winds expected along the Jersey Shore

The shore will see the strongest winds in South Jersey alongside the least amount of rain. However, the coastal flooding watch is still in effect for any areas along the coast along with a wind damage alert as well.

Rain will start sometime around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon with temperatures near 51. Winds will increase as the day goes on starting at 10 to 15 mph and potentially reaching speeds of 60 mph. Less than an inch of rain is expected throughout the day.

Around nighttime, the rain will be heavy at times, but temperatures won't fall much. Winds are expected to be between 25 and 35 mph, with some gusts hitting 60 mph.

Another half-inch of rain could be expected in the Tuesday-Wednesday overnight, clearing a little by 7 a.m. with a chance of showers until 1 p.m. Temperatures will remain in the 50s for the day as well, but wind gusts could still top 45 mph throughout Wednesday.

