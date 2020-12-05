Here's What We Like About Farmers National Banc's (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 10th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of December.

Farmers National Banc's upcoming dividend is US$0.11 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.44 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Farmers National Banc has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of $13.37. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Farmers National Banc paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Farmers National Banc has grown its earnings rapidly, up 24% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Farmers National Banc has delivered an average of 6.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Farmers National Banc an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Farmers National Banc more closely.

In light of that, while Farmers National Banc has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Be aware that Farmers National Banc is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

