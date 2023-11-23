Here's a few places to catch Christmas parades

It is starting to feel a lot like Christmas. Or at least it will soon as community holiday parades are soon arriving to local downtowns.

Santa Claus waves to spectators as he walks in Sperry's Santa Claus Parade Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 in downtown Port Huron.

Sperry's Santa Parade

Port Huron's Christmas season officially kicks off with the annual Sperry's Santa Parade.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday at Glenwood Avenue, then go toward to the corner of Military and Water streets. This corner will be the home for this year's downtown Port Huron Christmas Tree.

Following the parade, Santa will be pulling the switch to light up the Christmas tree and kick off the community's holiday spirit.

The community is encouraged to enjoy a night of lights, music and all things Christmas. Additionally, there will be ice skating and free s'mores available at McMorran Plaza.

Marysville Lighted Christmas Parade

Marysville will have its annual Lighted Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The parade's route will start at Village Green Plaza, then turn onto Huron Boulevard and head towards Marysville City Park.

After the parade, the Christmas tree will be lit and Santa will be handed a key to the city at the park.

Cocoa, a 23-year-old Tennessee Walker mix, is all dressed up and ready for the Lexington Old-Fashioned Christmas Horse Parade on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.

Christmas Horse Parade

Horses, donkeys and mules will be trotting in Lexington for the village's annual Christmas Horse Parade.

The parade will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 in downtown Lexington. The parade starts at St. Matthews Lutheran Church on the corner of Union Street and Huron Avenue, then proceeds to Washington Street, then Simon Street, then to M-25 and back to St. Matthews Lutheran Church.

The horses will be dressed up for the festivities. During the parade people can enjoy a DJ, hot chocolate and stroll through the local businesses of Lexington.

Yale Lighted Christmas Parade

The Yale community will be graced with holiday cheer with the Yale Area Chamber of Commerce Lighted Christmas Parade.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9. The theme this year is Star of Wonder. The parade route starts at Yale High School, located at 247 School Drive. From School Drive, the parade heads down McColl Street, then towards Main Street, then onto Park Avenue and back down School Drive.

Caroling with Santa will occur following the parade. The stage for this will be located at the intersection of Main Street and Mechanic Street.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com.

Subscribe: Follow more stories from the Blue Water Area. Subscribe to the Port Huron Times Herald.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Holiday parade 2023 round up