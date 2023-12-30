Here's a few tips on how to safely celebrate New Year's Eve

Drinking, fireworks and partying are just some of the activities people participate in to herald the coming of the new year.

Handled irresponsibly, however, these celebrations can just as easily lead police to herald people into a jail cell for the night. It's important to keep in mind the laws and options available before the celebrations begin.

The biggest issue on New Year's Eve, according to Port Huron Assistant Police Chief Brian Kerrigan, is drinking and driving. He encouraged anyone who plans to drink on New Year's Eve to have a plan, including a designated driver, to help them get home when the celebrations are done.

"If you're heading out for New Year's Eve, having a plan before you go and and knowing how you're going to get home can save a lot of trouble," Kerrigan said.

Both Port Huron Police and the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office will have extra patrols New Year's Eve to watch for drunk driving.

“New Year’s Eve is a time to reflect on the past year and celebrate the upcoming one," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said in a news releae. "We want everyone to enjoy themselves but to do so safely and responsibly."

The Blue Water Area Transportation Commission previously announced it was offering free rides between 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31 and 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1 for those who called ahead to schedule a ride.

The transportation company said it would return calls from anyone calling New Year's Eve, but did not guarantee it could provide transportation with a last-minute notice.

For those wanting to schedule a ride, Blue Water Area Transit can be contacted at (810) 987-7373.

Michigan law allows fireworks to be used on New Year's Eve, but only between 11 a.m. Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

The cold and wet winter conditions mean there's less risk of a fire from fireworks than on July 4, but Kerrigan said it was still important to remember to keep the area clear before lighting them off.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office also said in a news release to only use fireworks on private property and avoid pointing them at people or animals.

Kerrigan also asked celebrants to avoid starting confrontations while out for the holiday.

"Have patience if you're going out, because it's probably going to be crowded," Kerrigan said.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Here's a few tips on how to safely celebrate New Year's Eve